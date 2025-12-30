Nollywood actor Ijebu has revealed on social media the staggering amount he spent on internet subscriptions in 2025

In a popular video on X (formerly Twitter), the actor opened up about how much he spent on data, saying the cost made him sleepless

In the video, Ijebu complained about internet services and what he expected, triggering massive reactions online

Amokade Olatayo, popularly known as Ijebu, voiced dissatisfaction with the large sum of money he spent on data this year.

On his Instagram page, the Yoruba actor revealed that he estimated the total amount he spent on internet data between January and December to be N1.8 trillion.

Actor Ijebu reveals how data expenses drained him in 2025. Credit: @ijebuuofficial

Ijebu said he couldn’t sleep because he was thinking.

“I am thinking, and I can’t even sleep. I calculated the total amount I have spent on internet data, subscriptions and Wi-Fi from January to December, and it is N1.8 trillion.”

See the video below:

Actor Ijebu trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ki.ngsley8164 said:

"And the month never finish 🙌🙌."

idowujaiyeola

"Dj Yk mule! 😂😂😂😂."

opasoludavid said:

"Haa, Egbami uncle Ijebu kilode nah. Eyin ma tun subscribe yato ke😂."

funmexades said:

"😮😮😮 E le kan oo ah 😂😂😂😂😂."

148_rafahia said:

"How much come be MTN Airtel and Glo company all together smh?"

@Judecstephen said:

"If Ijebu’s claim of ₦1.8 trillion spent on internet data from January to December is accurate, that’s either an epic exaggeration or a very, very expensive Wi-Fi plan. For context, that’s more than what some countries spend on entire infrastructure projects in a year, it makes “broke but scrolling” feel like an understatement. The statement is hilarious on the surface, but it also subtly highlights how indispensable the internet has become: from work and entertainment to social media influence, people are literally investing fortunes in connectivity.

"There’s also a lesson in perspective here. Just like First October channels attention, effort, and resources toward meaningful, life-changing action, how we spend time and money online matters. Spending billions on data may fuel engagement and exposure, but redirecting even a fraction toward productive or impactful purposes could yield returns far beyond scrolling. The joke is obvious, but the underlying reality is a reminder to be intentional with our resources, digital or otherwise."

