Nearly two years after it was release, the hit movie Gangs of Lagos is back in the news following a court judgement

Legit.ng recalls reporting that backlash trailed the movie over how the Eyo Masquerade was portrayed

The court ruling in 2025 has become a topic on social media, with Nigerians sharing diverse perspectives

Nollywood movie Gangs of Lagos release in 2023 is trending on social media after its producers and streaming platform Amazon Prime were ordered to apologise to the Isale Eko descendants over its depiction of the Isale Eko community and the revered Eyo masquerade.

The court judgement comes nearly two years after the Isale Eko Descendants Union filed a suit against the portrayal of their cultural heritage in Gangs of Lagos.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2023, Isale Eko Union, the Lagos government and some traditional chief condemned the portrayal of Eyo Masquerade in the movie.

A scene showed assassins operating under the cover of Eyo masquerades.

The case filed under Suit No: LD/6903GCM/2023, challenged the depiction of the Eyo Masquerade and its significance.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Idowu Alakija approved the Terms of Settlement, reached by the parties in the suit.

According to the reports, the settlement terms require the producers and Amazon Prime to tender an unreserved apology for the wrongful portrayal of Isale Eko as a haven for criminals and the Eyo masquerade as a group of assassins.

Premium Times reported that Adeniji Kazeem, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Chairman of the Isale-Eko Descendants Union, confirmed that the parties have settled.

Reactions trail court sentence

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the court sentence as many applauded the ruling. Read the comments below:

nestaseyi said:

"I said it the other day, how can you put out such movie with no disclaimer. They said ehn, na me no watch am for cinema na why I no see am. They will learn. I’m happy for this judgement. Next time, they will put disclaimer when producing such movies.."

Ola_mMuritala reacted:

"The Eyo tradition doesn’t actually belong to the Isale Eko people; it originally came from the Ijebu in Epe. It was initially used for marriage when one of them married an Ijebu, but over time, they took it over and claimed it as their own. All clear."

Kamhini1 said:

"The film should also be taken down and the people affect should be compensated.There is no point tendering apology if the movie is taken down and compensation no paid."

salamioladeji wrote:

"Hmmm, well, has there ever been an ẹyọ that was not marred with violence in recent time? I could still remember the last four ẹyọ, if it's not Laba VS Etti, it would be Bajulaiye VS Oniko, even this last one, it was at the front of our house Etti and Ologede used as BF."

RogersNotKenny1 said:

"This could have been one of the best movies in the industry if they had not mentioned Eyo or Isale Eko, they could have called it any other names. Misinterpreting the cultural heritage and traditions of the other people for a movie is not wise enough. Welldone job anyways."

