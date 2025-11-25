Speed Darlington has been placed on the watch list by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trading in Persons (NAPTIP)

The singer has been in an ongoing battle with the agency over his comments about underage girls in some of his videos

Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has been called out by NAPTIP during a press conference in Abuja.

The music star had an ongoing battle with the federal agency a few months ago over his videos about underage girls. Speed Darlington fled Nigeria and was declared wanted.

In a recent development, NAPTIP held a press conference where the controversy surrounding the music star was addressed.

It was revealed that Speed Darlington, who had also faced challenges with his colleague Burna Boy, is now on NAPTIP's watchlist. The step was taken because he failed to honor the agency’s invitation to its headquarters in Abuja a few months ago.

In a post by Leadership newspaper, NAPTIP’s Director of the Legal and Prosecution Department, Ijeoma Mary Amugo, shared the agency's plan regarding the music star.

NAPTIP makes allegation against Speed Darlington

According to the director of prosecution, it was alleged that the singer attempted to intimidate the agency after being declared wanted.

The agency also stated that despite efforts to locate Speed Darlington, they have not succeeded in doing so. NAPTIP further alleged that Speed Darlington posted videos on social media saying he would not honor the agency's invitation and claiming that they were violating his human rights.

The director added that once Speed Darlington is apprehended, he will be arrested, and an investigation will be conducted into his statements about underage girls. Amugo also claimed that Speed Darlington was last seen outside the country.

How fans reacted to post about Speed Darlington

Reactions have trailed the post about the singer. Many slammed the agency over the post as they suggest what they can do, Here are comments below:

@goodbagboy said:

"Person wey dey build pride mansion."

@best_dtv reacted:

"Wey Christmas the come they want to spoil show for Akpi."

@chericookey said:

"Person way they village they build mansion."

@aguiyiii shared:

"But to place Gumi on watchlist no gree them."

@obaksolo shared:

"NAPIN or Whatever please help us declare the kidnppers wanted. officialnaptipnigeria clowns. Na this werey una dey disturb us for?

@officialfadafada wrote:

"Just because he criticized Tinubu taxation and now you wona bring this matter up,l Guess na the government dey push this narrative. Yeye country."

