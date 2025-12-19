Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi, the former senator who represented the people of Delta North senatorial district at the Red Chamber, has reportedly passed away.

The details surrounding his demise were yet to be made public as of the time of writing this report.

Former Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi is dead Photo Credit: @SamuelOmogor

Source: Twitter

Reacting to the demise of the former senator, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, expressed his grief about the death and described the demise of the former lawmaker as a great loss for the state, the Anioma nation and Nigeria at large.

Festus Ahon, the chief press secretary to the governor, in a condolence message, maintained that Senator Nwaoboshi remained a proud son of Delta state and a prominent advocate of the Anioma cause whose contribution to nation-building cannot be forgotten.

However, some people from the State have taken to the comment section of the governor's message and mourned the demise of the former senator of the state. Below are some of their reactions:

Charlestaylor Ikechukwu warned:

"Rest on, you see we are nothing in the hands of our creator, let's not forget that greedy politicians cannot matter, no matter all the money you have, when it is time for you to answer your call, your money and position can not save you."

Benjamin Onuchukwu praised the deceased:

"This man was a real Ibusa strong man. If you know,u know. For you to go far in politics, you must chop. I know him very well in Ibusa. I know his younger brother who has been married for years no children. If you know, you know. When he enters St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Ibusa, everywhere they shake."

Donald Onyemaechi Nduka mourned the senator:

"Life is ephemeral, and all vanity, but Nigerian politicians will not hear. If you like to steal billions, you are taking it out of here, we are, RIP dear Senator."

Kenneth Isang sent a message to Nigerian politicians:

"Those who are busy shouting 2027 don't even know if they will be alive by then. Anyway, RIP."

Pius Labo described the former senator as an oracle:

"Oh my God, the great oracle is gone just like that. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

Source: Legit.ng