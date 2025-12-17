Ice Prince, in a new video making waves on social media, opened up about his weight-loss journey

The rapper shared how a conversation with music producer Chopsticks helped change his routine

He, however, sparked reactions after sharing his perspective on men who still eat breakfast

Nigerian rapper Panshak Henry Zamani, better known as Ice Prince or Ice Prince Zamani, has opened up about his fitness transformation, sharing what led to him taking the bold step.

Ice Prince, while speaking on the Echo Room podcast, revealed his decision to take his fitness seriously was after an early 2025 conversation with producer Chopsticks.

He recalled Chopsticks telling him that for the next album, “we need to give them a new look, we need to lose the belly, grow the beard,” a comment Ice Prince said “just sunk in a way that I had never heard before.”

According to the rapper, he began his "weight-loss journey on that particular day.”

Ice Prince disclosed that he began researching fitness and nutrition, following fitness trainers online, and learning about food choices.

He noted that he shared another statement from Chopsticks, which became a guiding principle for him:

“Everything that goes into your mouth is supposed to be medicine; everything that goes into your mouth should play a role in your body.”

Describing his routine, Ice Prince revealed that he started with intermittent fasting and strict dietary changes.

He added that he cut out sugar and alcohol, aside from rare “cheat days.” The rapper also spoke about the importance of exercise and walking routines.

Ice Prince, however, sparked reactions online with his take on breakfast after he declared that

“Anybody who eats breakfast to me right now is a princess… it’s a scam… any guy that chops breakfast, you be Barbie.”

The video from Ice Prince's interview is below:

Reactions trailed Ice Prince's comment about breakfast

The rapper's opinion has since triggered reactions, with many clapping back at him. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

realebukapeters commeted:

"Dey play make ulcer wound person Abi?"

Dreamahsfx wrote:

"Na why married men so just stupidly dey swell up and they will be calling it evidence of good living not knowing they dying."

WakyeNeMakroni said:

"My Dad ate 3 Square Meal and died peacefully in his sleep at age 94. He was an Old Barbie."

i_am_atilola said:

"Yes I’m a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world."

mazoeaddict commented:

"These celebs are funny, they made it in life...eat nice and get fat....lose some weight and come detect to us on how to eat we don't eat breakfast because we can't afford it."

JokerSeii commented:

"Enjoy ur weight loss bro. You were a princess too."

