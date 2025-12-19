Jada Pollock reacted to a viral post on side-chic culture, condemning it as disheartening

The American music executive, who shares three children with Nigerian singer Wizkid, urged women to stop deceiving themselves and prioritise emotional healing

Her response sparked widespread debate as social media users referenced her relationship history with Wizkid, questioning her stance

Jada Pollock, Wizkid’s partner and manager, sparked online conversations after addressing a viral post on X on December 19, 2025.

In her reaction, the American entrepreneur condemned the growing acceptance of side-chic culture and urged women to pursue emotional healing.

The original post was shared by an X user identified as @coi_leray, who described side-chics as a negative influence on relationships.

“Side b!tches are the devils creation.”

Jada Pollock quoted the post and shared her thoughts, drawing attention to emotional struggles she believes many women silently carry.

She wrote:

“It’s disheartening to see so many women in our generation feeling that it's acceptable to be in that state. There’s so much inner trauma that needs healing.”

The talent manager added that emotional pain often surfaces over time, stressing that such arrangements rarely remain emotionally safe for long.

She continued:

“No one can truly be okay with it over time—emotions and feelings run deep. It’s time to stop deceiving yourself!!!”

Jada Pollock’s relationship with Wizkid

Jada Pollock is widely known as Wizkid’s longtime partner and manager, alongside her role as a music executive and entrepreneur.

She shares 3 children with the Nigerian music star, including sons Zion, born in 2017, and AJ, born in 2022. The partners also welcomed a daughter, Morayo, whose birth was announced in early 2025.

Her relationship with Wizkid has remained under constant public scrutiny, often sparking debates online.

Following her comment, many social media users linked her message to her personal relationship history with the singer.

Read her post below:

Netizens react to Jada Pollock’s comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Ben856263123441 said:

"I no understand, wetin you kon be? The annoying part about your own is that the n!gga don't want commitment but you're too shameless to pull yourself out of that situation."

@Justinspire4lif commented:

"The only person who is emotionally suffering is you. Ayo doesn't claim you like the love of his life. He has one: his mother. Stop deceiving urself."

@maker_of_Angels wrote:

"You've been in that position. Now you know it doesn't pay. But you're still there. Why not actually leave it?"

@fediko_jb said:

"Mama bolu and mama ayo was there before you. So what does that make you?"

@Intelligentolo1 noted:

"I know it's disheartening, but truly, it's becoming the norm, and so many women are perfectly okay with it."

@glo49626 said:

"When people speaking truth it isn't always they hating on someone, yeah inner trauma that needs to first start with the ones that always think someone is hating on them."

@FoodsVee92508 commented:

"For real, if you're in that clique, just stop. There's a man for every woman so why not find yours and build your paradise instead of destroying others."

