Popular Nigerian skit maker turned singer, Carter Efe has made a huge statement about his transformation in like

The comedian dedicated a full track titled Machala for music superstar, Wizkid to express his love for him, he has opened up on the impact the song has on his life.

Carter Efe shared a photo of himself when he was a tailor and hoped to win the Grammys with the Machala song, Nigerians have reacted differently to his post

Nigerian online comedian turned singer Carter Efe has sparked hilarious reactions on social media when he tweeted some things about himself.

The skit maker shared hilarious throwback photos of himself when he was a fashion designer and noted that the Machala song changed his life for good.

Carter Efe remembers when he was a tailor. Credit: @carterefe

Carter Efe, who dedicated a full track for Wizkid titled Machala, noted that the song changed his life for good.

In another tweet, he noted that Machala would get a Grammy nomination as he declared his love for Wizkid.

Check out his tweets below:

Nigerians react to Carter Efe's tweet

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Carter Efe's throwback photos as a tailor and the prospect of Machala getting nominated for the Grammys.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Evander611:

"Since Carterefe don stop to dey sew, make una Patronize me."

Ghllkxcn:

"I have known you wayback with obibimaro and young pounds ."

Jhayblues:

"Why una dey lie naw ... I have known you from skit making before you drop that track naw,:

GreatestGoldeva:

"Bros abeg start with headies first na."

Amien_malex:

"Because you manage get first position for Apple Music you come dey talk rubbish."

