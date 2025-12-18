Toyosi Etim-Effiong has reacted to a post made by a blogger about her after she granted an interview on Toke Makinwa's show

The media personality was a guest on Moments with Toke Makinwa , where she answered a series of questions

Fans reacted to her outburst, with some also sharing what bloggers have written about them

Media personality Toyosi Etim-Effiong, wife of Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, has shared her grievance over the way she was portrayed after a blogger wrote about her interview, setting her up to be dragged online.

The woman, who has been married for eight years, appeared on Moments with Toke Makinwa, where she spoke about her marriage and other issues.

Fans react to Daniel Etim Effiong’s wife utterance about post. Photo credit@the_toyosi

Source: Instagram

Different blogs covered her interview, but she was particularly displeased with what Instablog wrote about her. The post led to many people dragging her online.

Toyosi took to Instagram, sharing the blogger's post while sending a memo filled with fury.

Toyosi slams blogger over post about her

Giving the blogger a piece of her mind, Toyosi questioned when the blog would start behaving itself and subtly cursed the blogger, its founder, funders, staff, their families, and friends.

She advised her fans to watch Toke Makinwa's YouTube channel to understand what she truly said about her marriage and everything she discussed on the show.

Toyosi Etim-Effiong sends memo to her fans. Photo credit@the_toyosi

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Toyosi Etim-Effiong’s post about interview

Fans reacted by sharing their own observations about bloggers in general. Do2dtun also shared his experience of having his words twisted online.

A few others joined in, dragging the blogger and praising Toyosi for how she spoke on Toke Makinwa's show.

Recall that Toyosi doesn't hold back when speaking about her actor marriage. She has often spoken glowingly about her marriage, and many have learned from her wealth of experience as a married woman, mother, and working woman.

See Toyosi's Instagram post here:

What fans said about Toyosi Etim-Effiong's post

Reactions trailed what the media personality said in her post. Here are comments below:

@iamfunkeoshin wrote:

"Same podcast my husband and I were praising you over? You spoke so gracefully and intelligently, especially the religion part..you handled the conversation so well."

@ olayinkamordi commented:

"I like as you dash them curse, they have been so unfair to you in this social media space."

@do2dtun shared:

"Tor! They’ve visited you too . I am their regular customer, they will change everything just for clicks. Trust the ignorant ones; they will jump on it and be the judge and jury in secs."

@solomonbbuchi wrote:

"They’re evil people. F00ls. Toyosi, abeg, don’t let them steal your joy. Those that know their agenda know."

Etim Effiong shares worry about dating

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Daniel Etim-Effiong opened up about how he feels about dating in 2024, and he got his fans to share their thoughts about it.

The movie star also lent his voice to the plight of some single individuals who might be having tough times having a good partner. Some fans of the actor were open about their feelings, and they noted that the dating pool was a mess.

Source: Legit.ng