Some fans of Juma Jux and Priscilla sparked a debate over comments made about the couple

A man had commented that Priscilla brought her husband into mainstream media and claimed she has done a lot for him

Many disagreed with these claims, sharing their own views and what they know about the Tanzanian singer

Social media users have sparked a debate about Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and her husband, Juma Jux, after a video of them on stage surfaced online.

The couple, who visited Nigeria with their son a few months ago, were seen on stage as the Tanzanian singer prepared to perform.

Fans react to man's comment about Priscilla, Juma Jux’s marriage. Photo credit@its.priscy

Source: Instagram

When Juma Jux took the stage, he began singing his hit song, "Ayo Mi Tide," and invited his wife, Priscilla, to join him.

Reacting to the video, a man on X, known as Big Uncle, prayed that the day Priscilla would say, "After all I did for you," never comes. He added that Priscilla has done a lot for her husband, even helping him gain mainstream media attention.

X user reacts to claims about Juma Jux, Priscilla

Man share take about Priscilla, Juma Jux’s marriage:. Photo cresdit@its.priscy

Source: Instagram

In response, a user named Temitayo claimed that Juma Jux married “down” while Priscilla married "up." He argued that the couple both added value to each other, noting that Juma Jux had been a top singer in Tanzania long before meeting Priscilla.

Temitayo also mentioned that Juma Jux comes from an elite background and is even close to the president of Tanzania. He suggested that people are only just getting to know Juma Jux in Nigeria because of his marriage to Priscilla Ojo. Temitayo then asked how many of Priscilla's peers are enjoying the luxury and perks that Juma Jux is providing her.

See the Instagram post about Juma and Priscilla here:

What fans said about the couple

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@adaebony333 shared:

"Na wa ooo!!! Juma that is henessy ambassador, had over 6m followers on IG, from an elite family, schooled in China, related to their current President, is who you guys are talking down on!!! Just wow."

@joynnk0512 shared:

"The same way Priscilla made Juma popular in Nigeria here is the same way Juma made her popular in Tanzania."

@oyindeebamisile commented:

"Wo , both of them are right please, it will be better to remove your nose from other people’s business."

@frosh_000000 reacted:

"Juma nah og for the game for a very long time.....for diamond to be his best man yiu go know say himself no small....who's Priscilla,,she's only known as iyabo ojo's daughter,,she doesn't have a career nothing nothing."

Priscilla, Rakeem mark Juma Jux's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla and her son showed that they missed nothing from her husband’s birthday celebration, despite not being physically present with him.

In a viral video, the happy mother shared a video capturing how she specially marked the occasion with their son in Canada. She was seen dancing with her baby as fans were delighted after watching the clip and extended warm wishes to the new family, praying for many more celebrations together.

Source: Legit.ng