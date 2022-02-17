Popular Nigerian music star, Davido, was recently given a presidential treatment on his visit to France

The singer had gone to visit a drink company’s CEO and everything was done to make his stay a lovely one

Davido was also gifted a customized diamond necklace and pendant as well as his own custom made barrel of cognac

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to achieve great feats in different parts of the world and making Africa proud.

Just recently, the DMW boss visited France to meet the CEO of Martell, Cesar Giron.

Davido might have always been used to a fancy lifestyle but hospitality was taken to another level as the singer and his team were treated to a presidential welcome.

Davido given VIP treatment as he visits France to meet drink company CEO. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Right from the moment Davido boarded the private jet, everything was done to make his stay comfortable.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

After arriving at his hotel suite, his hosts had taken care of every little detail and had items with Davido’s name imprinted on them.

Davido flaunts his luxury hotel suite in France as hosts imprint his name on items. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

He had access to the gym, a massage room and more.

Davido eventually met with Martell CEO, Cesar Giron, and he looked very pleased to meet the singer.

Giron wanted to make sure that Davido was fine with everything that was provided for him and he was taken on a tour of the grounds.

A world-class chef was also on hand to treat the singer to a beautiful culinary experience and all of these were documented on social media to the joy of fans.

Celebrated French chef treats Davido to luxury meals in France. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Cesar Giron gifts Davido a customized necklace and liquor

Davido’s love for expensive diamond jewellery is no secret and Giron made sure to bank on that.

The Nigerian singer was presented with a huge and heavily studded diamond necklace and pendant.

Davido could not hold back his excitement after he was presented with the lovely gift.

Martell CEO Cesar Giron presents Davido with heavily studded diamond necklace. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

The Risky crooner was also gifted with a customized barrel of cognac that was made specially for him to take back to Nigeria.

See videos below:

Internet users react

Davido’s treatment in France has now given his numerous Nigerian fans bragging rights.

A number of them noted that the singer is on a world-class level. Read some of their comments below:

Berryd2:

"Biggest influencer.."

Israel.zzy_:

"Davido is the influence every brand needs."

Kvng_sylvia:

"My fav no be anybody mate ❤️."

Aryeabryemah:

"'To take it to Africa' is making me laugh."

Oke_pinkyz:

"The baddest boss ."

Billion_dollar_411:

"Big Davido ❤️."

Rabbonasport:

"All this yeyebrities go soon dy form Davido friend now so dm go fit taste 1715 cognac Wahala."

Officialshehu26:

"The only Global brand ambassador we know in Africa , the remaining artistes na from Naija we dey hear say dem sign dem , we no go later hear about d deal again ."

Nice one.

Davido rocks all-red outfit on Valentine's Day

Davido also marked Valentine’s Day in his own special way to the joy of fans on social media.

On February 14, the Risky crooner took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of himself rocking Valentine’s Day official colour, red.

Davido wore an all-red outfit from head to toe that consisted of a round neck top, well-tailored pants and a jacket. He paired all these with a sleek black leather shoe.

Source: Legit.ng