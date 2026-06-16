The United States Mission in Nigeria has confirmed that applicants are vetted before, during, and after consular adjudication

It explained that visa holders remain subject to consular scrutiny throughout their visa validity period

The State Department clarified that if new, potentially adverse information emerges after visa issuance, a fresh decision can be made

The United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a fresh clarification regarding its visa security procedures as it confirmed that vetting does not end once a travel document is approved.

In an update on its official X page, the Mission stated that applicants are subject to scrutiny before, during, and after consular adjudication, with reviews potentially continuing throughout the entire validity period of the visa.

US confirms that visa vetting continues even after travel documents are issued. Photo: USMissioninNigeria

Source: Getty Images

This continuous process means that if the State Department becomes aware of new, potentially adverse information after a visa has been issued, a consular officer will review that information to determine whether the individual remains eligible.

The policy applies universally to all applicants, regardless of the visa category or their country of origin.

The post read:

"Vetting is a continuous process, and applicants are vetted before, during, and after consular adjudication. After visa issuance, if the State Department becomes aware of new, potentially adverse information, a consular officer reviews that information to determine whether the applicant remains eligible for a visa."

Rules Nigerians must follow to avoid visa revocation

In an earlier report, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has urged Nigerians travelling to the United States to strictly comply with the conditions attached to their visas and warned that violations could result in deportation, visa cancellation and future travel restrictions.

The advisory followed concerns raised by the United States government regarding cases of visa misuse involving Nigerian citizens.

Nigeria Immigration Service issues an advisory urging Nigerians to comply with US visa regulations. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian immigration authorities said travellers must ensure their activities in the US align with the purpose stated in their visa applications.

What visa conditions must Nigerians obey?

According to the NIS in a post on its official website, visa holders should understand that screening and monitoring by US authorities do not end after arrival. Compliance with immigration regulations and other applicable laws remains a requirement throughout a visitor's stay.

The agency warned that any breach of visa conditions could attract serious consequences. These may include revocation of the visa, removal from the country and restrictions on obtaining future travel documents.

Particular attention was drawn to overstaying authorised periods of stay. The NIS noted that such violations could have long-term implications for individuals seeking to visit the US again.

US seeks to strip Nigerian fraud convict of citizenship

In a previously published report, United States authorities have moved to revoke the citizenship of a Nigerian national convicted for his role in a sprawling identity theft and tax fraud operation that targeted hundreds of thousands of victims and sought tens of millions of dollars in fraudulent refunds.

The United States Department of Justice disclosed that it filed a civil complaint seeking to strip Emmanuel Oluwatosin Kazeem of his American citizenship.

Prosecutors alleged that the status was obtained through deception and deliberate concealment of criminal conduct. The complaint was lodged on Wednesday at the US District Court in Baltimore, Maryland.

Source: Legit.ng