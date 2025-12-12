Rev. Chidiebere Amakaeze’s siblings have publicly dismissed his allegations against nightclub entrepreneur Obi Cubana amid recent land eviction

Recall that the billionaire made headlines recently after a video showed how his nightclub properties were thrown out of its location

The clergy insisted that the businessman owed their family nothing and pointed out the sibling responsible for the controversial issue

Rev Chidiebere Amakaeze's siblings have angrily reacted to his charges against nightclub mogul Obi Cubana, arguing that the businessman owed them nothing.

In a now-viral video, they allege that Cubana had been supporting them for years.

Mr Nwem Amakaeze, the immediate younger brother, spoke on behalf of the family, stating that Cubana had continuously honoured all financial commitments on the Wuse 2 property in question, going above and beyond.

“Let it be on record that Obi Cubana does not owe the Amakaeze family. We are six surviving children. Five of us are united; only our eldest brother chose to go his own way. Despite that, Obinna still pays him even more,” he said.

He said that Rev. Chidiebere misrepresented himself as the family's only remaining next-of-kin in 2018 in order to get a sole letter of administration, calling his acts "wickedness of the highest order."

He said: “My brother gives an impression that in fighting Obi Cubana or trying to remove him from the premises, he is doing it on behalf of the family, but there is no lie bigger than that. “In 2018, you came to the Abuja Federal High Court and swore an affidavit that you are the only surviving next of kin and son of Rev. Michael Nwobi Amakaeze.

On that premises, you deceived the court to give you a sole letter of administration which was countered then. There is no need for sentiments.” Nwem also claimed that their brother had regularly sparked problems, including filing bogus petitions and encouraging social media assaults against Cubana.

“The information that Obi is trying to take somebody’s property is not correct. Obi just said, “ you have siblings. I can settle today, but they need to have a share. I grew up with them, they are my friends, they are my family.”

“The problem is internal. For 10 years, I haven’t seen my brother. All he has sent are threats and insults. Obi Cubana is only insisting that any settlement must include all siblings,” he added.

Their eldest sister, Adaolisa Amakaeze, supported Cubana in a separate video, stating he has taken care of the family and paid rent as the property's caretaker, emphasising that he does not owe anything and should not be forced to leave.

This comes after Abuja court sheriffs served an eviction order on December 9, 2025, at Plot 81, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, previously the Cubana Lounge, and handed over control to businessman Mr. Collins Onwuzulike.

Rev. Chidiebere claimed he sold the property to Onwuzulike for N2 billion, which his siblings reject.

