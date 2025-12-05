Nigerian music star Peter Okoye, one-half of the legendary duo Psquare, has once again shown that his solo career is far from irrelevant

The singer recently responded to a social media troll who claimed he would not be successful without his former group

The troll’s comment, which suggested that Peter Okoye’s relevance depended entirely on Psquare, quickly caught the attention of fans

Nigerian music singer Peter Okoye has responded to a troll who claimed he is irrelevant without Psquare.

The troll claimed on Twitter that no one knows him and only Psquare.

"Sir, we don't know you." Peter reacted with multiple bucket emojis.

Not satisfied, the troll asked how he felt about performing without his twin, to which Peter responded with more bucket emojis.

"You're already in tears. How do you feel about performing without your twin? Omo."

A few weeks ago, the musician responded to a troll who advised him to swallow his pride and reconcile with his brother.

Peter responded by telling him to cry more and giving him a pail to cry in. Peter just announced the disbandment of the group on his Twitter feed in response to a tweep. Peter declared that there is no longer a Psquare; he has become his own artist.

He claimed that Jude and Paul are the new Psquare and advised Nigerians to handle them.

Peter Okoye’s clash trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hassanstarbg said:

"People on X are from another planet🌍."

qwin_nanya_els said:

"The response is just something 😂😂."

mirian_chinemelum_chukwuka_ said:

"Energy 😂since una no dey mind una business."

ask4pazini said:

"So because them be twins make e nor live e life abi... Make una try dey mind una business for this country."

asa_ego said:

"Accept they are not together again ooh stop reminding them of what they are trying to heal . You can still love and support them differently."

iam_chinasacharity said:

"😂😂 Mr P keep giving them bucket 🪣 to cry oo 😂😂😂."

ebychytoo said:

"So because they aren't singing together as a duo, he should perish his career.. Some of una na soured kunu una drink instead of colostrum😒😒😒."

larry.banjos said:

"Dem go cry tire😂😂😂😂😂."

foreverbychinwe said:

"Mr Psquare is rich dude."

kelechicasmir said:

"Bad energy, mind your business no body call you 😂."

sabiigirlfashion said:

"Don't these people get tired of troll1ng?"

dequezgram said:

"Wahala Wahala Wahala 😂😂😂."

instaplayboi said:

"Akalaogili Adiro Na Mbà Akwụna Ebulu Ọnụ."

investorvibes_ said:

"Him go soon chop blocking 😂😂."

iamkenpaul said:

"People should learn to mind their business and their own family and leave other people with their own families and businesses 👏."

gela_africa said:

"Nigerians eeeeh😂😂😂😂."

kidsassistabuja said:

"Mr P-Square 😂😂."

sunday_self_made said:

"Peter Bu Anu Mpama."

marokeofficial

"Paul wey Dey always think about his brother. That boss loves his brother so much. Na just misunderstanding Dey cuz everything."

djmayrex said:

"Wahala just full everywhere since yesterday."

EFCC disowns Peter Okoye's fraud claim against brother

Legit.ng earlier reported that the fraud allegation singer Peter Okoye made against his brother, Jude Okoye, took another turn recently as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stated that it has no evidence against the talent manager.

The talent manager was detained in EFCC custody for over two months before he was granted bail while the court proceedings continued.

The Punch reported that the court sat on the case on Friday, November 28, 2025, at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

