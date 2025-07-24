Pastor Oyakhilome addressed tithing in a viral video, saying no Christian should donate their tithe to the poor

According to the pastor, feeding the poor with tithe money may look noble, but it goes against divine instruction and blocks blessings.

The clip generated intense online discussion, with some defending the pastor’s view and others accusing him of misinterpreting Scripture

A viral sermon clip featuring Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has caused heated conversations among Nigerian Christians, especially on the topic of tithing.

There have been divergent opinions on the principle of tithing in the church, with media personality, Daddy Freeze, vehemently rejecting it, saying it was not biblical.

However, in the video, the Christ Embassy General Overseer claimed that the tithe is not to be used for charity, helping the poor, or even assisting a struggling grandmother.

Instead, he said, it belongs only to God and should be given to the church as instructed in Scripture.

The pastor said during the sermon:

“You see, God has his ways of doing things. He told you to take your tithe to the house of God; He didn’t say you should give it to your grandmother. You can not use your tithe to do good, no matter what... That tithe belongs to God. It’s not yours to redirect,” he added.

He emphasised that Christians cannot ‘decide’ how to spend their tithe, no matter the noble intentions behind it.

He declared:

“You cannot give your tithe to a suffering person... He lays claim to the first fruit, and that is your assurance of prosperity."

See the video here:

Mixed reactions trail Pastor Oyakhilomen's sermon

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social users below:

@de_generalnoni:

"No lies in it. Tithes are for God. You can do good with different giving, not your tithes. This conversation is above carnal men."

@ownMyShame"

"Exactly. I will not use my tithe to help the poor. My tithe is a debt owed to God . Just as I won't rob Peter to pay Paul."

@g_fawy

"My tithe are to be given to God, but you all told us God gave us everything for free without expecting anything back in return, and how can we get God account number to pay it to, or we use the pastor account details?"

@agnes_fakunle:

"While tithing is biblical it is not Christian. This was strictly a practice for the nation of Israel under the Old Covenant which has been fulfilled by Jesus Christ in the New Covenant. Furthermore, we do not see any instruction or example of a New Testament Christian tithing."

Pastor opens up on being suspended over tithe

A preacher has shared the story of how his former church suspended him after sharing his views about the tithe.

Dr Cephas Chris Walker Rock, who is now with Holy Ghost Nation Church, Lagos, said he got the opportunity to teach the gospel, and he had taught that the payment of tithe was an old Jewish practice.

He said he disputed the teaching that if one does not pay tithe, one will go to hell or live a tight life.

