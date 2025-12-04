Spotify has shared the number of hours Nigerians spent on the music streaming platform in 2025

According to the data provided, the average age of Spotify listeners in the country is 25 years old

The increase in the number of users and hours spent on the platform has ignited reactions from many Nigerians

Swedish audio streaming and media service provider Spotify, in a new report, revealed that Nigerians listened to music and podcasts on its platform for more than 1.3 billion hours in 2025, which is roughly the number of hours in 149,000 years.

The platform shared this in its 2025 Wrapped report on Wednesday, November 3. The figure marked a sharp increase in listening time and confirmd growing support for local artists.

According to the report, local music consumption in Nigeria also witnessed an increase of up to 82 percent compared to 2024. Daily streams increased by 23 percent, showing Nigerians were interested in music.

Aside from music, Nigerians also became more interested in podcasts this year, with a 97 percent year-on-year growth in hours spent listening to podcasts.

Podcast creation witnessed a 48 percent growth as more people became podcasters.

In 2025, Nigerians were also spiritually inclined, as the top-streamed podcasts point to a strong and consistent appetite for faith- and spirituality-led content, with listeners turning to digital audio for guidance, reflection, and community as part of their daily routines.

According to the platform’s new Listening Age data, the average Nigerian Spotify listener is 25 years old.

Wizkid also emerged as the most streamed Nigerian artiste on the platform in 2025.

Reactions to the hours Nigerians spend on Spotify

