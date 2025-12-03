Singer Wizkid has achieved a great feat in his career, with his disc jockey, DJ Tunez, sharing the good news

According to DJ Tunez, Wizkid is the most streamed artist in Sub-Saharan Africa and on Apple Music

Fans joined in celebrating the achievement, playfully taunting Davido and Burna Boy in the process

Nigerian disc jockey and Wizkid associate, Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, better known as DJ Tunez, has announced the great feat that the music star achieved in 2025.

In a post on his Instagram page, DJ Tunez shared a video from Wizkid's last birthday celebration. The video shows the music star popping champagne while the disc jockey brings his cake toward him.

In the post, DJ Tunez highlighted Wizkid’s impressive achievements. He noted that Wizkid is the number one artist, with the number one album, while he himself is the number one DJ.

The next slide in the post shared a more detailed breakdown of Wizkid’s feats, including that Wizkid is the most-streamed Nigerian artist on Apple Music in 2025.

The post also mentioned that 25 of Wizkid's songs were the most-streamed on Apple Music in Nigeria in 2025.

Further highlighting the music star’s success, it was stated that Morayo, Wizkid’s album, is the number one most-streamed album in Sub-Saharan Africa and on Apple Music.

It was also noted that Kese, a song from the Morayo album, is the most-played song on radio, with over 1.87 billion impressions.

DJ Tunez shares chart of Wizkid's success

Additionally, the post shared a chart of Wizkid's achievements. The chart listed the artists with the most entries, showing Wizkid leading with 25 entries, followed by Burna Boy with 12, Asake in third place, and Davido in seventh place.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to post about Wizkid

Reactions have trailed the post ad made about Wizkid's disc jockey on his post. Many were happy with the music star. They taunted Davido ans his 30BFGs over the post. They called Wizkid several sweet names while celebrating his win. Here are comments below:

@ exnelofficial said:

"He's simply the greatest art I Africa... no worry."

@o.g_main commented:

"I swear many 30bg play this album pass me but pride nor just wan let them admit."

@mayor_of_cali1 reacted:

"Imagine oh!!! 2024 album oh I still dunno why una no dey respect this guy enough."

@abbymilyjohnson said:

"Bragging rights na water."

@freeboygeorge shared:

"If not him who else."

