The Kingdom Achievers Awards 2025 delivered pure fire at the Muson Centre, Onikan, on November 9, with A-list gospel stars, packed seats and electric energy as the full winners list dropped, sending fans into frenzy across Nigeria and beyond.
Winners flooded Instagram and X with thanksgiving posts, celebrating hard-earned plaques in a night that crowned excellence in Afro-gospel, contemporary worship, Christian film and digital content.
Full Winners List – Kingdom Achievers Awards 2025
- Viewers' Choice 2025: Lawrence Oyor
- Christian DJ of the Year 2025: DJ Horphuray
- Soul & Alternative Artist of the Year 2025: Kotrell
- Christian Content Creator 2025: Ayuba Kefas
- Music Producer of the Year 2025: Mr Wols
- Album of the Year 2025: Dominion – Sound of Salem
- Best Contemporary Crew 2025: Sound of Salem
- Rising Star Award 2025: Maio
- Best Vocal Performance 2025: Neon Adejo
- Christian Movie of the Year 2025: Abbatoir – Mount Zion Films
- Songwriter of the Year 2025: Kaestrings
- Afro-Gospel Artiste of the Year 2025: Gaise Baba
- Afro-Gospel Song of the Year 2025: No Turning Back – Gaise Baba
- Artist of the Year 2025 (Male): Lawrence Oyor
- Artist of the Year 2025 (Female): Sunmisola Agbebi
- Song of the Year 2025: Favour
- Best Collaboration of the Year 2025: No Turning Back – Gaise Baba x Lawrence Oyor
- Spotlight Artist of the Year 2025: Tkeyz
- Christian Media Outlet 2025: Praiseworld Radio
- Christian Blog of the Year 2025: Gospelhotspot
- Music Video of the Year 2025: We Move – Mercy Chinwo
- Music Video Director of the Year 2025: Director Enman
- Gospel Hypeman of the Year 2025: Sammy Sas
- Christian Force in Art 2025: Isreal Obasola
- Christian OAP of the Year 2025: Temi T
- Music Executive/A&R 2025: Oreoluwa Icon
- Afro-Gospel Artist of the Year 2025 (Female): Nina Shezz
- Christian TikTok Influencer 2025: Riayung
From No Turning Back sweeping categories to Sound of Salem’s double win and Mercy Chinwo’s visual dominance, the Kingdom Achievers Awards 2025 solidified its place as Nigeria’s biggest platform for faith-driven creativity.
