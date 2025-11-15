Viewers'

Kingdom Achievers Awards 2025: Full Winners List As Christian Crafts Take on New Feats

The Kingdom Achievers Awards 2025 delivered pure fire at the Muson Centre, Onikan, on November 9, with A-list gospel stars, packed seats and electric energy as the full winners list dropped, sending fans into frenzy across Nigeria and beyond.

Winners flooded Instagram and X with thanksgiving posts, celebrating hard-earned plaques in a night that crowned excellence in Afro-gospel, contemporary worship, Christian film and digital content.

Full Winners List – Kingdom Achievers Awards 2025

Viewers' Choice 2025: Lawrence Oyor

Christian DJ of the Year 2025: DJ Horphuray

Soul & Alternative Artist of the Year 2025: Kotrell

Christian Content Creator 2025: Ayuba Kefas

Music Producer of the Year 2025: Mr Wols

Album of the Year 2025: Dominion – Sound of Salem

Best Contemporary Crew 2025: Sound of Salem

Rising Star Award 2025: Maio

Best Vocal Performance 2025: Neon Adejo

Christian Movie of the Year 2025: Abbatoir – Mount Zion Films

Songwriter of the Year 2025: Kaestrings

Afro-Gospel Artiste of the Year 2025: Gaise Baba

Afro-Gospel Song of the Year 2025: No Turning Back – Gaise Baba

Artist of the Year 2025 (Male): Lawrence Oyor

Artist of the Year 2025 (Female): Sunmisola Agbebi

Song of the Year 2025: Favour

Best Collaboration of the Year 2025: No Turning Back – Gaise Baba x Lawrence Oyor

Spotlight Artist of the Year 2025: Tkeyz

Christian Media Outlet 2025: Praiseworld Radio

Christian Blog of the Year 2025: Gospelhotspot

Music Video of the Year 2025: We Move – Mercy Chinwo

Music Video Director of the Year 2025: Director Enman

Gospel Hypeman of the Year 2025: Sammy Sas

Christian Force in Art 2025: Isreal Obasola

Christian OAP of the Year 2025: Temi T

Music Executive/A&R 2025: Oreoluwa Icon

Afro-Gospel Artist of the Year 2025 (Female): Nina Shezz

Christian TikTok Influencer 2025: Riayung

From No Turning Back sweeping categories to Sound of Salem’s double win and Mercy Chinwo’s visual dominance, the Kingdom Achievers Awards 2025 solidified its place as Nigeria’s biggest platform for faith-driven creativity.

