Kingdom Achievers Awards Unveils Star-Studded 2025 Nominees: Gospel Music Icons, Creatives Revealed
In the heart of Nigeria's vibrant gospel scene, the Kingdom Achievers Awards (KAA) has dropped its highly anticipated 2025 nominees list, spotlighting top gospel artists, filmmakers, content creators, and trailblazers shaking up the faith-based entertainment world. This powerhouse event, now in its fourth year, honors excellence in gospel music, gospel movies, digital content, and beyond, drawing massive crowds and sparking nationwide buzz.
Launched back in 2022 amid a surge of breakout gospel stars and faith-driven talents, KAA has climbed to become Africa’s go-to platform for celebrating Christian creatives.
Fans across Nigeria and the diaspora are already rallying behind their favorites in categories like Song of the Year, Christian Movie of the Year, and more. Social media is lighting up as everyone is set for November 9th at the Muson Center, Lagos.
Dive into the complete roster of gospel music nominees, standouts, and creative forces dominating 2025.
KAA 2025 NOMINEES
VIEWERS CHOICE
- Tkeyz
- Gaise baba
- Grace Idowu
- Bidemi Olaoba
- Lawrence Oyor
- Kaestrings
- Prophet Joel Ogebe
GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR
- Dj Classix
- Dj DMO
- Dj Horphuray
- Dj Sammy
- Dj Penny
- Dj Ernesty
- Dj Chrix
SOUL AND ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Marizu
- Angeloh
- Obarengee
- Sal Ly
- Kotrell
- Savy Henry
CHRISTIAN CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- Son of the Prophet
- Godswill Ukeme
- Hirable ( AyubaKefas)
- Esther Taiwo
- Triclowns
- Peace Oni
- Oluwatunmise Gbajumo
- Mr Breef
MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Rotimi Keys - No Turning Back by Gaise Baba ft Lawrence Oyor
- Oluwatosin (Jerry DePianist)
- Wole Adesanya (Mr Wols) - Favour by Lawrence Oyor
- Holy Drill - Promise Kepler & we will be many by Prophet Joel
- Skerz - we will be many & promise keeper - prophet Joel
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- The Trio and I - Minister GUC
- Adoration - Onos Ariyo
- Overwhelming Victory - Mercy Chinwo
- Glory - Sunmisola Agbebi
- Rooted - Victor Thompson
- Octagon - Anendlessocean
- Young and Chosen - Limoblaze
- Generation intimacy - Dunsin Oyekan
- Consecrated - Ada Ehi
- Speed Dial- Nina Shezz
- Dominion - Sound of Salem
- Devotion - Paul Tomisin
BEST CONTEMPORARY CREW
- Sound of Salem
- 121 Selah
- Spirit of Prophecy
- Elshaddai music
- City Choir
- LSM ( LOGIC Sound)
RISING STAR
- Joshua Isreal
- Favour Ojo
- Ellie Scotte
- Kachi
- Maio
- Adura
- Godfrey Gad
- Salem
- Neeja
- Doris Joseph
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE
- Magpsalms
- Noble G
- Sunmisola Agbebi
- Grace Idowu
- Neon Adejo
- Anendlessocean
- Victor Thompson
CHRISTIAN MOVIE OF THE YEAR
- Prophet Suddenly - The WINLOS
- Last to Marry - Laju Iren Films
- Abattoir - Mount Zion Films
- What About Us - Pastor Emmanuel Iren
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Anendlessocean
- Tkeyz
- Kaestrings
- Limoblaze
- Victor Thompson
- Mercy Chinwo
- BBO
AFRO-GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
- Gaise baba
- Prinx Emmanuel
- Rehmaz
- Greatmantakit
- Prophet Joel Ogebe
- Anendlessocean
- Angeloh
- Obarengy
- Marizu
- Limoblaze
AFRO-GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
- No Turning Back - Gaise Baba ft Lawrence OyorBaba
- We will be many - Prophet Joel Ogebe
- Promise Keeper - Prophet Joel Ogebe
- Juba - Anendlessocean
- Baba Saanu - Greatman Takit
- (Calling) Bless me - Limoblaze
ARTIST OF THE YEAR - MALE
- Bidemi Olaoba
- Gaise baba
- Prophet Joel Ogebe
- Beejaysax
- Prinx Emmanuel
- AnEndlessocean
- Lawrence Oyor
- Limoblaze
ARTIST OF THE YEAR - FEMALE
- Adeyinka Alaseyori
- Sunmisola Agbebi
- Mercy Chinwo
- Ada Ehi
- Judikay
SONG OF THE YEAR
- No Turning back - Gaise BabaBack ft Lawrence Oyor
- Oluwatosin - Tkeyz
- We will be many - Sound of Salem
- Promise Keeper - Sound of Salem
- Favour - Lawrence Oyor
- My God - BBO
- Rahama - Kaestrings
- Oshimiri Atata - Faith Captain
BEST COLLABORATION
- No Turning Back - Gaise Baba and Lawrence Oyor
- Volume of the book - Moses Akoh, Greatman Takit, and Theophilus Sunday
- We will be many - Sound of Salem, Lawrence Oyor, and Moses Akoh
- Yahweh (Godiya Gareka) Limoblaze, Kaestrings, and Joe L Barnes
- Oluwatosin - Tkeyz x Stevehills
SPOTLIGHT ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Tkeyz
- Gaise baba
- Prophet Joel
- Lawrence Oyor
- Prinx Emmanuel
- AEO
- Kaestrings
- Minister Prudence
- Pelumi Deborah
CHRISTIAN TIKTOK/DANCE INFLUENCER
- Riayung
- SkirtICON
- Lessie
- Chidexami
- Chelsea
- Audrey
- Toriclaire
- Tabrenation
- Ifeoluwa
CHRISTIAN MEDIA OUTLET 2025
- Harrykrown
- Praiseworldradio
- Street church
- Churchy Corner
GOSPEL BLOG OF THE YEAR
- Gmusic
- Gospelhotspot
- Gospel experience
- Kingdom meme
- Charles Newton
- 1soaking channel
- Selah afrik
- Premium9ja
- Kingdomboiz
- Gospelcentric
- XclusiveGospel
- gmfgtv
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- No turning back - Gaise Baba ft Lawrence Oyor
- You reign - Winny Ezeme
- We move - Mercy Chinwo
- Juba - Anendlessocean
- Doing of the Lord - Moses Bliss
- Many Many Things - Bidemi Olaoba
- Place - Dr Becky Paul-Enenche
MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
- Mike Age
- Director Enman
- Oluwadabest
- Dunnydrille
CHRISTIAN HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR
- Blackboy MCM
- Sammysas
- Korede Manuel
- Black Semz
- Clinton Anthony
CHRISTIAN OAP OF THE YEAR
- Ejiro ( Maxfm)
- Lady J ( Naijafm)
- Temi T ( Lasgidi/inspiration fm)
- Tife ( Cityfm)
- Chiny Godwin (lounge fm)
- Uche Nwayiocha (Wazobia fm)
- Amaka (Naijafm)
CHRISTIAN FORCE IN ART
- The VINCE
- Israel Obasola
- Angeloh
- Temilola
- Joshua-Mike Bamiloye
- Evans ugo
MUSIC EXECUTIVE/A&R
- Oreoluwa Icon
- Excel Joab
- Rehmaz
- Theresa Umoh
- Evidence
- Tunde Praise
- Sampson Malachy
AFRO GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR - FEMALE
- Nina Shezz
- SaL Ly
- Yoyo Michael
- Oyije
- Dj penny
- Naffymar
- Emandiong
- Shime Ahua
- Noel Mio
Source: Legit.ng
Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng, covering experts' exclusive comments. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng or +234 802 533 3205.