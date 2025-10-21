In the heart of Nigeria's vibrant gospel scene, the Kingdom Achievers Awards (KAA) has dropped its highly anticipated 2025 nominees list, spotlighting top gospel artists, filmmakers, content creators, and trailblazers shaking up the faith-based entertainment world. This powerhouse event, now in its fourth year, honors excellence in gospel music, gospel movies, digital content, and beyond, drawing massive crowds and sparking nationwide buzz.

Kingdom Achievers Awards unveils star-studded 2025 nominees: Gospel music icons, creatives listed

Source: UGC

Launched back in 2022 amid a surge of breakout gospel stars and faith-driven talents, KAA has climbed to become Africa’s go-to platform for celebrating Christian creatives.

Fans across Nigeria and the diaspora are already rallying behind their favorites in categories like Song of the Year, Christian Movie of the Year, and more. Social media is lighting up as everyone is set for November 9th at the Muson Center, Lagos.

Dive into the complete roster of gospel music nominees, standouts, and creative forces dominating 2025.

KAA 2025 NOMINEES

VIEWERS CHOICE

Tkeyz

Gaise baba

Grace Idowu

Bidemi Olaoba

Lawrence Oyor

Kaestrings

Prophet Joel Ogebe

GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR

Dj Classix

Dj DMO

Dj Horphuray

Dj Sammy

Dj Penny

Dj Ernesty

Dj Chrix

SOUL AND ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Marizu

Angeloh

Obarengee

Sal Ly

Kotrell

Savy Henry

CHRISTIAN CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Son of the Prophet

Godswill Ukeme

Hirable ( AyubaKefas)

Esther Taiwo

Triclowns

Peace Oni

Oluwatunmise Gbajumo

Mr Breef

MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Rotimi Keys - No Turning Back by Gaise Baba ft Lawrence Oyor

Oluwatosin (Jerry DePianist)

Wole Adesanya (Mr Wols) - Favour by Lawrence Oyor

Holy Drill - Promise Kepler & we will be many by Prophet Joel

Skerz - we will be many & promise keeper - prophet Joel

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Trio and I - Minister GUC

Adoration - Onos Ariyo

Overwhelming Victory - Mercy Chinwo

Glory - Sunmisola Agbebi

Rooted - Victor Thompson

Octagon - Anendlessocean

Young and Chosen - Limoblaze

Generation intimacy - Dunsin Oyekan

Consecrated - Ada Ehi

Speed Dial- Nina Shezz

Dominion - Sound of Salem

Devotion - Paul Tomisin

BEST CONTEMPORARY CREW

Sound of Salem

121 Selah

Spirit of Prophecy

Elshaddai music

City Choir

LSM ( LOGIC Sound)

RISING STAR

Joshua Isreal

Favour Ojo

Ellie Scotte

Kachi

Maio

Adura

Godfrey Gad

Salem

Neeja

Doris Joseph

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE

Magpsalms

Noble G

Sunmisola Agbebi

Grace Idowu

Neon Adejo

Anendlessocean

Victor Thompson

CHRISTIAN MOVIE OF THE YEAR

Prophet Suddenly - The WINLOS

Last to Marry - Laju Iren Films

Abattoir - Mount Zion Films

What About Us - Pastor Emmanuel Iren

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Anendlessocean

Tkeyz

Kaestrings

Limoblaze

Victor Thompson

Mercy Chinwo

BBO

AFRO-GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Gaise baba

Prinx Emmanuel

Rehmaz

Greatmantakit

Prophet Joel Ogebe

Anendlessocean

Angeloh

Obarengy

Marizu

Limoblaze

AFRO-GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

No Turning Back - Gaise Baba ft Lawrence Oyor Baba

We will be many - Prophet Joel Ogebe

Promise Keeper - Prophet Joel Ogebe

Juba - Anendlessocean

Baba Saanu - Greatman Takit

(Calling) Bless me - Limoblaze

ARTIST OF THE YEAR - MALE

Bidemi Olaoba

Gaise baba

Prophet Joel Ogebe

Beejaysax

Prinx Emmanuel

AnEndlessocean

Lawrence Oyor

Limoblaze

ARTIST OF THE YEAR - FEMALE

Adeyinka Alaseyori

Sunmisola Agbebi

Mercy Chinwo

Ada Ehi

Judikay

SONG OF THE YEAR

No Turning back - Gaise Baba Back ft Lawrence Oyor

ft Lawrence Oyor Oluwatosin - Tkeyz

We will be many - Sound of Salem

Promise Keeper - Sound of Salem

Favour - Lawrence Oyor

My God - BBO

Rahama - Kaestrings

Oshimiri Atata - Faith Captain

BEST COLLABORATION

No Turning Back - Gaise Baba and Lawrence Oyor

Volume of the book - Moses Akoh, Greatman Takit, and Theophilus Sunday

We will be many - Sound of Salem, Lawrence Oyor, and Moses Akoh

Yahweh (Godiya Gareka) Limoblaze, Kaestrings, and Joe L Barnes

Oluwatosin - Tkeyz x Stevehills

SPOTLIGHT ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tkeyz

Gaise baba

Prophet Joel

Lawrence Oyor

Prinx Emmanuel

AEO

Kaestrings

Minister Prudence

Pelumi Deborah

CHRISTIAN TIKTOK/DANCE INFLUENCER

Riayung

SkirtICON

Lessie

Chidexami

Chelsea

Audrey

Toriclaire

Tabrenation

Ifeoluwa

CHRISTIAN MEDIA OUTLET 2025

Harrykrown

Praiseworldradio

Street church

Churchy Corner

GOSPEL BLOG OF THE YEAR

Gmusic

Gospelhotspot

Gospel experience

Kingdom meme

Charles Newton

1soaking channel

Selah afrik

Premium9ja

Kingdomboiz

Gospelcentric

XclusiveGospel

gmfgtv

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

No turning back - Gaise Baba ft Lawrence Oyor

You reign - Winny Ezeme

We move - Mercy Chinwo

Juba - Anendlessocean

Doing of the Lord - Moses Bliss

Many Many Things - Bidemi Olaoba

Place - Dr Becky Paul-Enenche

MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Mike Age

Director Enman

Oluwadabest

Dunnydrille

CHRISTIAN HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR

Blackboy MCM

Sammysas

Korede Manuel

Black Semz

Clinton Anthony

CHRISTIAN OAP OF THE YEAR

Ejiro ( Maxfm)

Lady J ( Naijafm)

Temi T ( Lasgidi/inspiration fm)

Tife ( Cityfm)

Chiny Godwin (lounge fm)

Uche Nwayiocha (Wazobia fm)

Amaka (Naijafm)

CHRISTIAN FORCE IN ART

The VINCE

Israel Obasola

Angeloh

Temilola

Joshua-Mike Bamiloye

Evans ugo

MUSIC EXECUTIVE/A&R

Oreoluwa Icon

Excel Joab

Rehmaz

Theresa Umoh

Evidence

Tunde Praise

Sampson Malachy

AFRO GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR - FEMALE

Nina Shezz

SaL Ly

Yoyo Michael

Oyije

Dj penny

Naffymar

Emandiong

Shime Ahua

Noel Mio

