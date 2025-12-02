Nigerian singer 2Baba Idibia and his new wife Natasha Osawaru are still buzzing social media amid recent controversy

Recall that a purported video showing the moment 2Baba was arrested in the UK after his alleged altercation with a lawmaker went viral recently

Popular celebrity seer Brighttheseer shared an old video where she foretold the recent troubles going on in the couple’s lives

An old prophecy from popular celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa, aka Brighttheseer, has resurfaced and gone viral as Nigerian music icon 2Baba Idibia and his partner Natasha continue to trend amid an ongoing controversy linked to the UK.

In a video originally recorded on February 13, 2025, Brighttheseer issued a warning about possible challenges surrounding 2Baba’s family.

Brighttheeer’s prophecy about 2baba sends social media into a frenzy. Credit: @2babaofficial, @brighttheseer, @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

In the clip, which is now circulating widely across social media, she said:

“And 2Baba Idibia’s family should pray against a lot of issues, not just this marital matter, a lot of triangles around 2Baba’s life going forward.”

The resurfaced message has triggered renewed discussions, with many online users drawing connections between the prophecy and the couple’s current situation.

While sharing the video again, Brighttheseer added a fresh appeal for intervention, writing:

“Brighttheseer prophesied that he needs prayers. They both need counselling before things get out of hand… their families and loved ones should step in fast… #brighttheseer #prophecy.”

See her post below:

Brighttheseer’s message on 2Baba and Natasha trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lizzy.okwori

"Pray against what exactly you said 2face is definitely going back to Annie."

mabel.o.richards said:

"The brother charlybrave and the Mom always comes out to insult Annie then ooo now they are keeping quiet."

estherezirim said:

"I will pray for my own family, not Natasha and tuface."

rachytee_empire001 said:

"I remember this day...God please show 2baba mercy."

funmig6235 said:

"Is their relationship forced / is done on spiritual forces or God designed? Are they serving the living God ? It is well."

_djfavynaz

"She came to destroy him …."

ekabrown2 said:

"Let his mom do the prayers for him."

yola83477 said:

"They both need Rehabilitation."

esin_approved said:

"We want it to be out of hand ma. Thank u."

nzeluonyinyeyahoo.com4 said:

"Mummy Mummy you prophesy everything and truly it come to reality,under your nose,you're personal daughter marriage have totally collapsed,Is it because it didn't tread on social media Like others marriage scandal,but your own daughter own shocked me,hmmm did you see 🙄 vision concerning it or what??????? That lady have bought alots of donations,even helps in your ministry!! Then what happened on her own,you never spoke or know it will happen,and you never posted anything concerning it but if others,you will quickly post to remind us you prophesy about it!"

esthergbalam said:

We are concentrating on bandits no time for 2face.

chinwe.faith said:

"I've never seen any couple into hardrugs that have successful marriage.SAY NO TO DRUGS 🙌."

chisomokoya said:

"Why your prayer no stop anita joseph marriage to crash."

Brighttheeer’s bold message about 2baba triggers wave of speculation. Credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Annie Idibia reacts amid 2Baba's UK saga

Legit.ng also recently reported that Annie Idibia sparked conversations online after sharing a series of reflective messages on her Instagram Story.

This was shortly after a viral video claimed to show her ex-husband, Nigerian music icon Innocent '2Baba' Idibia, being arrested in the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng