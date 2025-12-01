Nigerian superstar Davido had a tense moment on stage when an overzealous fan broke through security during his 5Alive concert in Abidjan

The singer’s quick defensive reaction and bodyguards’ swift intervention prevented potential harm, sparking discussions about concert safety.

Fans praised Davido’s gesture of checking on the fan afterward, even amid the tense situation

What was meant to be a smooth performance turned tense in an instant at Davido’s 5Alive concert in Abidjan. While performing his Grammy-nominated track “With You” featuring Omah Lay, the Nigerian superstar faced an unexpected security breach.

A male fan suddenly sprinted aggressively toward the stage, leaving Davido on full alert.

The viral video capturing the incident shows the singer immediately stepping back, squaring his stance, and adopting a defensive posture.

Davido had a tense moment on stage when an overzealous fan broke through security.

Source: Instagram

Before the fan could reach the stage, Davido’s bodyguards quickly intervened, wrestling the intruder away from the singer and the crowd.

Seconds after the incident, another moment caught fans’ attention.

Despite the scare, Davido paused his performance and walked toward the commotion to check on the fan, still struggling in the grip of security.

The gesture earned him widespread praise, with fans acknowledging that even in tense situations, the singer showed empathy and composure.

Makanaki said:

“OBO sef don position to throw hands😂😂. Protect yourself at all times!!! My take stands, Davido remains the hardest artiste in Nigeria💯 Argue with your village people🫱🏽‍🫲🏾 Love for David🔥❤️”

Michael also said,

“That bouncer Abi na Bodyguard na galant one. OBO was ready too man. Loved how he checked on the guy . Baddest”

Shopsydoo said,

“David was ready to deal with it himself if need be 👏👏👏…. People need to stop running at these artists like this , it’s scary and you don’t know what they carry”

@gleebazz:

"Crazy yeah? Anyways I build user friendly mobile apps and websites"

@tthayor_:

"Na the position dey kill me, @davido be like who wan rearrange person face. Teeth for surplus for ground"

@bobbyaino_:

"Is ok stay there Dey do big boy go lose guide 😂😂 them no Dey teach person when bandit handle you"

@marsheypapzy:

"See how Davido dey do like omo asee😂 Na online him get mouth! Talk sh!t about him, he will reply you straight himself."

@awesometolulope:

"Shey davido won fight ni 😂😂😂😂😂 baba do like person way won play penalties"

@prolific_psukhe

"Even David already positioned well to combat him e be like say he dey learn"

Davido's quick defensive reaction and bodyguards' swift intervention prevented potential harm.

Source: Instagram

