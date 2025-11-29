Some stars have converted viral scandals into official roles or ambassadorships, proving influence can outlast outrage

Other celebrities saw deals vanish and reputations damaged after leaked clips or public feuds widened online

For today’s entertainers, strategic publicity can salvage a career, but many still fall in the digital crossfire

It was a humid afternoon in Lagos when Mandy Kiss unlocked her phone and scrolled through a flood of messages, even death threats. Suddenly, she was at the centre of Nigeria’s latest social-media scandal. Her attempt to sleep with 100 men, in what she touted as a Guinness World Record challenge, had gone viral within hours.

Almost everyone had an opinion. Yet amid the backlash, the Lagos State Government unveiled her as a youth ambassador. Some celebrated; others grumbled. But in the social media age, influence often trumps judgment.

Mandy Kiss was named Lagos youth ambassador after she attempted to sleep with 100 men. Photos: Mandy Kiss.

Celebrity scandal, a mixed bag

Across town, a veteran Fuji star, KWAM 1, also rode his own storm. After a chaotic episode at Abuja airport that led to a six-month flight ban, many assumed his career would take a hit.

But after a public apology in which he said he was only drinking water prescribed by his doctor, his penalty was reduced, and he was also handed a new gig. The federal government named him an “Aviation Security Ambassador,” tasking him with promoting proper airport conduct.

But not every celebrity survives a scandal with a rebound. For example, the verbal skirmishes between Burna Boy and Cubana Chiefpriest remain one of 2025’s most public spectacles.

Then there are those whose scandals were never meant to be public. In the case of content creator Egunugun, whose private video was leaked, unlike Mandy Kiss or KWAM 1, there was no rescue plan. Just exposure, and a career line teetering dangerously. That leak unleashed waves of criticism on him.

Egungun faced criticism over his leaked private video. Photos: Egungun.

The calculus of crisis: apology or silence

What separates stars who recover from those who do not is less mystical than strategic. Public apology, if sincere, can blunt institutional punishment and reopen commercial doors.

However, apologies have limits. When personal privacy is violated or alleged criminality is in the mix, reputational repair requires legal remedies, a commodity that social media does not afford.

Fame's double-edged sword

Social media has redefined fame in Nigeria. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X give instant visibility. But they also ensure that every slip is judged. One careless tweet, a heated comment, and years of hard work can unravel in moments.

This environment has birthed a new kind of celebrities whose controversy often overshadows their talent. Critics argue that this clout-chasing culture threatens to undermine the long-term credibility of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Navigating the digital minefield

For up-and-coming entertainers, social media isn’t just a tool; it’s a minefield. One viral post can define an entire career. But as Mandy Kiss and KWAM 1 show, scandal can also be repurposed if managed strategically.

KWAM 1 weathered that storm after the airport incident. Photos: KWAM 1.

PR teams, social media strategists, and digital campaigns are no longer luxuries; they are essential. Every post must be carefully thought out. Survival in many cases depends on striking a balance between visibility and vulnerability.

As night falls over Lagos’ skyline, Mandy Kiss checks her notifications again. The alerts haven’t stopped. The critiques, the memes, the comments, they keep coming. For better or worse, she now knows that in the digital era, fame is no longer just about talent. It’s about how one weathers the storm of attention, judgment, and opportunity.

