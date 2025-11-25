Liquorose announced a bold vision for her family, sharing the number of children she hopes to have

The reality star detailed the kind of wedding she wants, from a five-day party to a private moment meant for only two people

Her interview offered a rare look beyond fame, showing her softer side, her grown-woman mindset, and what she truly wants in the next chapter of life

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Roseline Omokhoa Afije, widely known as Liquorose, has revealed the kind of life she hopes to build away from the cameras.

In an interview on the Off the Top podcast with VJ Adams, the 30-year-old actress gave fans a glimpse into how much she has evolved emotionally and mentally.

When asked about her plans for the future, the award-winning dancer said,

“I want nine kids."

She explained that her desire for a large family is tied to her upbringing and the kind of household she hopes to create for her future children.

Liquorose, who was believed to be in a relationship, also spoke about her evolving views on marriage. As a younger woman, she once imagined a simple, quiet wedding, something private, something almost hidden.

But life has changed, and so has she.

She recalled:

“Growing up, I used to be that girl who could get married, and nobody would know. At one point, I thought… I want a two-week wedding. I want something loud because it’s going to be a lot. Liquorose is taken! Officially. I have to do that.”

Despite her love for a loud celebration, Liquorose emphasised that she still wants one deeply private moment.

She explained:

“I have to party for like five days before the wedding. Party as a single girl, just have fun. I want something loud. But I would have one celebration for myself that nobody will even have to see. It would just be me and whoever the person would be. Just me and him.”

Fans react to Liquorose's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@LucioBanda-l2x:

"The kind of chemistry vj have with all his guest is top notch h ,it just shows he knows his job very well kudus bro"

@ElizabethOluwaseun-k4s:

"Liquor brain is too sharp, she remembers dates and things a lot. I love my baby"

@chinenye.u:

"I love her. I had to hype this video. Adams is a good host too. Interesting questions. "

@JulietJudetv:

"This interview is very shallow.. the questions have no depth. I expected deep and enlightened conversations."

Liquorose says she wants a five-day wedding party and nine children. Photos: Liquorose.

Source: Twitter

