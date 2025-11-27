A video showing the moment 2Baba honoured his former label boss, Kenny Ogungbe of Kennis Music, has surfaced online

The heartwarming moment, which was from the singer's 25th anniversary, saw him prostrate to the music executive

He also spoke about Kennis Music's impact on his career, stirring applause from many Nigerians online

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, warmed hearts with the way he honoured his former label boss and media personality Kenny Ogungbe of Kennis Music.

The video from 2Baba's 25th anniversary in the music industry shows the moment he brought Ogungbe on stage amid cheers from the audience.

During his address, the African Queen crooner disclosed that the music executive was the first to "bring him out," launching his career in the industry.

He referred to Ogungbe as his father, brother, and friend. In a show of gratitude for the years of support, a clip captured 2Baba prostrating to him on stage.

Kenny Ogungbe, the CEO of Kennis Music, signed 2Baba (then known as 2Face) as a solo artist after the singer's music group, Plantashun Boiz, had effectively split and discussions to sign the group fell through.

Ogungbe, through his label, helped launch 2Baba's solo career, starting with the hit album Face to Face, which included the internationally recognised hit song "African Queen."

The video showing the moment 2Baba honoured Kenny Ogungbe at his 25th anniversary is below:

Reactions as 2Baba prostrates to Kenny Ogungbe

The heartwarming show of respect and honour for his former label boss saw netizens applaud the singer. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

generalhustler wrote:

"Father sef get Father , Bros Kenny... 2baba."

ayor_dee said:

"Baba didn't have to lie down flat like that naw."

darootzmedia said:

"If u rise above people that help u rise don't stop being loyal to them. @2baba_house u be genuine genius."

i_cflow said:

"When you genuinely remember those that helped and pushed you no matter how big you’ve become legendary."

yagho_girl said:

"Awwwwwwn!!!!!!! Humility x gratitude."

chaw_chawalingo said:

"Legend in his Humble nature . Tubaba na legend nothing wey Person fit tell me."

ayanis_vibestv commented:

"@portablebaeby come and learn from the legend @official2baba no be to Dey insult people wey help you , you are so ungrateful ,God bless you 2face for this , this trigger my love for you baba."

youngwarlock_7 said:

"Ah omo... How fast time flies menh... Old age don set in... This life sha... Nothing last forever.... I celebrate him."

connectionj40 commented:

"Confirmed, better legit for you my Honorable Sir, Mr 2Baba."

slekky4 reacted:

"Loyalty. That’s how it’s supposed to be. Kenni’s Music was a house hold name."

