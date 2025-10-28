As 2Baba celebrates his 25th anniversary in the music industry, he warmly appreciated those who have been pivotal in his journey

The 50-year-old Nigerian music crooner shared an open letter, in which he addressed a couple of people

His list contained names of Plantashun Boiz, Blackface, Faze, and a couple of others

2Baba, aka Innocent Idibia, has been trending online after a post he just shared to commemorate his 25th-year anniversary.

On the singer's 50th birthday, he shared an official statement, where he cited it as a double celebration, as he also clocked 25 years on stage.

2Baba has now gone online to share an open letter to his fans, family, friends, and colleagues, where he specially appreciated a couple of people.

2baba celebrates his friends

Some of the names featured in the letter are Blackface, Faze, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Baba Keke, D1, and a couple of others.

The music legend reiterated that every step of the way, people who have been instrumental to his growth, and he would love to appreciate them.

He wrote:

"To My Wife, Family, Friends, Colleagues, Clients and Fans,As I stand on the threshold of 25 years in this incredible journey called music, my heart is full full of gratitude, memories, lessons, and love. Looking back, I realize that every step I took was guided by people who believed, supported, corrected, and inspired me, even when I didn't fully understand where destiny was leading me."

"This celebration is not mine alone. It belongs to everyone who played a role in shaping the story of Innocent Idibia, 2Baba.

Nelson Brown

"You were the first to see light in the dream of three young men when no one else believed. You believed in Plantashun Boiz, not just as an idea, but as a vision that could redefine Nigerian music."

"You gave us a voice when we barely had a microphone, a space when all we had was a dream. For your faith, your patience, and your guidance, I say thank you. Without you, our beginning would have been just a wish."

Baba Keke & D1

"You gave me my first professional deal,a defining moment that changed not just my life, but the entire entertainment landscape. You opened doors that led us from dreams to destiny. We made history together; we won together. You stood as mentors and big brothers, and your names will forever be etched in my story."

To BlackFace and Faze

"Our story cannot and will never be complete without you. Plantashun Boiz was not just a group,it was a brotherhood that changed the sound and soul of Nigerian music. We had our differences, but time has shown that the roots we planted together still bear fruit. I celebrate you both, my brothers, my co-pilots in the beginning of this flight. The world will always remember what we built together."

See his post below:

Reactions as 2baba celebrates 25th year

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@edrahdo said:

"2baba 25years Congratulations King!❤️."

@ 1x_stay_paid_ said:

"The Greatest Of All Time 🐐🥇❤️ 2Baba!!!"

@__ayinke___ said:

"25 years of blessing us with your voice. A king forevermore."

@ zuzuchinchilla said:

"Have been your fans all my life… like I carry you for head like Gele…I know nobody holy pass, but It’s hard for me to see you without Annie popping in my Head… it’s crazyyyy!"

@ sandymodiva said:

"Which wife exactly? The one that was in Nursery school when you started or the one that was there from the beginning?"

@miss_ulalia_landers said:

"GIVE ANNIE HER FLOWERS!!! she was the grace carrier!"

@ officialjordann said:

"Where is the credit to Annie that stood by u?"

@chrissyuneze1 said:

"Wife of few months don collect apppreciation,,,,Ikegwuru!!!😂 Congratulations Sir."

