Regina Daniels' brother, Sammy West, has responded to Senator Ned Nwoko's allegations against his sister at an event in Abuja

Recall that the lawmaker, while addressing the audience at the event, alleged what his wife did at a hotel

Speaking on behalf of his sister, Sammy West shared what had transpired between Regina and Nwoko at the hotel

Another round of drama appeared to be on the way as Regina Daniels' brother Sammy West spoke up on her behalf following her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko's recent allegations against her.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nwoko, during an event organized by the Kay Hikers Club in Abuja, discussed his marriage to Regina, saying that she had alcohol and drugs at the same hotel where they were staying.

He stated that he had police evidence to back up his assertions.

“Regina had drinks and drugs in this particular hotel we are in. We have police evidence. She once used her cars to block a hotel and called me to deploy the Commissioner of Police to the hotel gate so that nobody could leave,” he said.

Sammy West responds to allegations

Reacting to the report via Legit.ng's Instagram page, Sammy West, who had recently regained his freedom from detention, alleged what had transpired between his sister and the senator at the hotel.

According to Sammy, Regina's doctor came to the hotel because of her swollen legs and bum caused by a medical practitioner her estranged husband had hired.

He alleged that Nwoko traced the actress to the hotel, where he beat her up at the reception before walking out freely.

Sammy claimed Regina returned home to Nwoko, demanding that the hotel be held accountable for watching a man beat up a woman.

He wrote,

"Now let me reply to this! Regina’s doctor came to the hotel because of her swollen legs and bum caused by the doctor Ned hired. On the doctor's arrival, her divorced husband traced her to the hotel and beat her up right at the reception of the hotel. When we knew of it, before we could rush down, the hotel let the man walk out freely! And with the policemen stationed there, all said it’s a husband-and-wife issue. Then she went home to tell this narcissist about what happened, and the hotel had to be held accountable for watching a man beat up a woman. But obviously, he wouldn’t make any moves because he was probably planning to beat her, which he then did."

The screenshot of Sammy West's reactions to Ned Nwoko's allegations against Regina Daniels is below:

Actress Etinosa slams Ned Nwoko

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Etinosa Idemudia called out Senator Ned Nwoko following his remarks about Regina Daniels at an event in Abuja.

Etinosa criticised the lawmaker for repeatedly bringing Regina into public conversations, especially during a period when the country is dealing with serious national issues.

“The more you try to embarrass the mother of your children, the more you embarrass yourself. Don’t you know?" she asked.

