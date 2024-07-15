Nigerian singer Mr Real has made social media headlines for unconventional reasons following his recent post

The Legegbe crooner posted a clip of himself without clothes while using the restroom and laughing hysterically

The video raised a series of questions from netizens, with many of them showing concern for his mental health

Nigerian rapper Okafor Uchenna Victor, aka Mr. Real, caused a huge stir online after posting an unclad video of himself on his social media page.

Taking to his verified Instagram account, the Legegbe crooner posted a video of himself taking a dump in the restroom. However, that was not the strangest part of the video.

Fans react to Mr Real's unclad video. Photos: @mr_realgram

Source: Instagram

The music star was totally unclad in the viral video. The clip showed Mr Real laughing hysterically as he raised his hands occasionally as if to showcase his private area. He continued to laugh hard after every move.

Not stopping there, Mr Real took to his caption to talk about his steeze. According to him, he woke up that morning feeling the way he did. In his words:

“ woke up this morning feeling this way. Pls what apend to my steeze? ”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Mr Real goes unclad in viral video

As expected, Mr Real’s video soon made the rounds on social media and it drew the attention of many Nigerians. While some of them were amused, others were worried about the rapper’s state of mind. Some of them also questioned his stability. Read some comments below:

Dahcoochiehub:

“This one Dey gradually m£nt! It’s people cheering him up that are even more m£ntal.”

justcissy_:

“On colos.”

Damz_coco:

“Colos at work .”

Kelz_entertainment:

“God abeg baba wetin be this.”

Kinglezee:

“This one done finally craze.”

Colnight:

“May God revive his glory.... this issue not normal from a man of over 30.”

jayden_vickyy:

“Don’t judge me with my past (nah them).”

johnson_ronaldo7:

“Na why you no last for the industry, what the eff is this?”

Harzeem_larvich:

“Colorado dan day worry this bros.”

melanin_ruth_:

“Who Dey date this kind boys?”

officialbimbola:

“Looks like cry for help.”

Realnnewi:

“Wetin idowest do this guy still dey affect Am.”

1stchristopher:

“Someone should check on him.”

amysunshine30:

“Please are you sure this person is okay?”

Mr Real calls out Mr Eazi, Dbanj

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Real set social media on fire after a clip of him calling out his former record label boss, D'banj and colleague, Mr Eazi, went viral.

Mr. Real was on the popular podcast Terms and Condition, where he spoke about his time with D'banj and his experience working with Mr. Eazi.

During the chat, Real revealed that he was defrauded and wasn't paid for his work on the popular song Overload.

Source: Legit.ng