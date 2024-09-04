Controversial social media personality Speed Darlington recently shared a glimpse of how far things have gone with the mansion he is currently building in his home state

In the viral clip, Speed Darlington took his fans around the ongoing construction while sharing details about the house and how he wants things to be set up in it

Recall that the controversial personality recently put out a public advert asking women to submit resumes and apply to be his wife

Controversial social media personality Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, recently stirred mixed emotions online after clips of his mansion under construction trended.

In the viral clip, Speed Darlington took his fans on a tour of the ongoing construction while sharing details about the building and what he intends to achieve with it.

Reactions as clips of Speed Darlington's 18-bedroom mansion in Imo state trends.

Source: Instagram

The excited content creator shared how happy he was with the construction progress and what he intends to name the mansion after its completion.

Pride mansion

In the viral clip, Speed Darlington shared that he intends to name the building Pride Mansion, which will have over 18 rooms.

However, Speed Darlington noted that he doesn't intend to finish the construction of the 18-bedroom mansion until Biafra is a sovereign state. He doesn't want to build a house that he can't visit at will.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Speed Darlington first announced the construction of the 18-room mansion. At the time, he made a public announcement that he was looking for a wife and a woman with whom to share his upcoming achievements.

Below is the trending clip of Speed's 18-room mansion:

Reactions trail video of Speed Darlington's 18-room mansion

Here are some of the comments below:

@iamijeomamichael:

"Sir please my husband is a professional plumber."

@chinekeboycomedian:

"Toilet Bu Room… Bathroom Bu Room… Even Kitchen….??"

@abutexfoodequipment:

"Akpi please let the kitchen space be big enough, e get the kind kitchen wey I wan do for you, it will be one of one presidential kitchen for only you my presido."

@jernald_couture_:

"18 rooms? Akpi you guide well well o."

@londonjay2:

"Ibute Ike iruo mansion ‘18 rooms pride mansion."

@tlink_official:

"The blocks are not solid 😮😮 add more cement okay."

@papimoyes:

"IGWE akpi E make sense as you mount gidigba.. No engineer fit whine you."

@kelz_tbq:

"The virrrgin you’ll marry is so lucky."

@ohkanee:

"You’re bringing civilization to Arondizuogu."

Speed Darington condemns VDM's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Speed Darlington was not happy with the way people get arrested for sharing their opinions in Nigeria.

He noted that people should be allowed to speak their minds and make constructive criticisms without being gaged.

However, it is not so in the country which is why Verydarkman gets arrested at his opponent's will.

