Speed Darlington has returned to social media, and he has started dragging Burna Boy a week after he regained his freedom

In a new video he made, he accused the singer of paying blogs to promote him and said he was more successful than the singer

The clip sparked reactions among fans who shared their opinions about Darlington and what he said

Controversial singer, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has finally returned to social media a week after regaining freedom from police custody.

Legit.ng had reported that a fan had shared his observation about Darlington and asked his fans to check up on his because he had not made a post since he regained his freedom.

Fans drag Speed Darlington after his return. Photo credit@speeddarlingtontv/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In a new video making the rounds online, he claimed that Burna Boy had paid blogs to push him because he has spoilt something for him after calling him out.

Speed Darlington says he's bigger

In the recording, Darlington noted that he was bigger and more successful than Burna Boy.

He explained that fans might not see it that way by mare looking at him.

Recall that weeks ago, a friend had declared Speed Darlington missing. He said he had tried to reach him, but to no avail.

See the video here:

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Speed Darlington speaking about Burna Boy. Here are some of the comments below:

@ms_ttemi_:

"More successful than who abeg who is ur dealer."

@florencecampbell19:

"Your mother will not warn you now o. I hope people advocating for your release are watching now."

@ask_4bleez:

"You don start again later ur mama go say make e tamper justice with mercy."

@maje3ty:

"More successful than the blogger or who."

@officialspark__:

"Something is really wrong with Apki, Burna, forgive him for he don’t know what the time is saying."

@pluswoman.ng:

"If delusion was a person."

@damoee__:

"And you calm like this ..mugu."

@bob_nexter07:

"Mummy Darlington, Speed done start again oh."

@big_confirmer:

"Na Kirikiri Straight This Time."

@asigbetv:

"You done start again we nor go beg for you this time oooo."

Burna Boy shares cryptic post after Darlington's disappearance

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had tweeted after news went viral that Speed Darlington had been missing for days.

Darlington was reportedly declared missing by a friend, who called on the singer's fans to help find him.

But in a cryptic tweet, Burna Boy, who had been criticised by Speed Darlington severally, asked who was missing.

