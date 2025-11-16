Lawal Pedro, the Attorney-General of Lagos State, has corrected the erroneous statement allegedly made by Yomi Fabiyi about Baba Ijesha

The actor was released a few days ago, and Fabiyi claimed that he had been acquitted of the assault charges

Fans reacted and dragged Yomi for misleading them, sharing what they felt should be done to him

Fans dragged Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi after the Lagos State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General clarified the circumstances surrounding the release of Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha.

The comic actor had been imprisoned after he was found guilty of assaulting a minor. He was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment, which ran concurrently.

The Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State addressed Baba Ijesha’s case while speaking with journalists, as reported by Vanguard newspaper.

According to him, Baba Ijesha was not freed or acquitted of the assault charges against him. He stated that reports claiming he had been acquitted were false and misleading. The SAN added that such misinformation can distort official judicial records and mislead the public.

The commissioner also referenced a post made by Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi, which claimed that Baba Ijesha had been exonerated of all charges.

Pedro shares more about Baba Ijesha

The commissioner explained that Baba Ijesha regained his freedom only after serving his 16-year jail term.

Recall that after the actor, who assaulted minors, was released, Nigerian comedian Damilola Adekola broke her silence, confirming that he completed his sentence before being freed.

Princess also warned churches, landlords, and schools that Baba Ijesha is a self-confessed criminal and advised them to keep children away from him. She added that Baba Ijesha assaulted multiple victims and that 12 of them were identified. According to her, Yomi Fabiyi made several attempts to secure his release, but the court repeatedly overturned his appeals.

While responding to critics, Princess said they were free to take their children to stay with Baba Ijesha during Christmas if they believed he was harmless.

How fans reacted to Lawal Pedro's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans as seen below:

@eveshady wrote:

"I wish Facebook people will see this, those people na werey, congratulating and cheering him up."

@bholaromobaba reacted:

"If anybody come out to say he has been acquitted let the government arrest him and that person and lock them up for misleading the public."

@adoyen_ commented:

"So why is Yomi Fabiyi saying he is now free?? Whats going on? Theg need to start arresting all these online rumour peddlers abeg."

@official_signaturestripes said:

"What exactly is Yomi's problem, always trying to change narratives."

@ letter_to_myself16 shared:

"Nice one ,just keep them locked up."

