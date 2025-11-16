Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, loved by his millions of followers, has recalled how he nearly died years ago during one of his church's evangelism programmes

According to the Redeemed Christian Church of God ( RCCG ) leader, he escaped a car crash in central Africa

The prominent cleric stressed that God alone provides the ultimate protection and security for human beings

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro and religious matters.

FCT, Abuja - Pastor Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has said God delivered him and his wife from accidents between Zambia and Congo years ago.

Legit.ng reports that Adeboye spoke recently at the Abuja Special Holy Ghost Service, themed ‘Fear Not’.

Pastor Adeboye recounts a miraculous escape from an accident between Zambia and Congo. Photo credit: PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

Adeboye shares miraculous divine escape

He said:

“I have seen accidents and I know, safety is of The Lord. If God says He will protect you, He will protect you. I have seen what you could call sure accident happening.

"When we went to Zambia years ago, and then from Zambia, we went to Congo. You can ask my wife. The man who decided to drive us shouldn’t drive. But he insisted, and we were strangers. At least four times, we missed head-on collision by less than one centimetre. If He says He will keep you, He will keep you, don’t be afraid.”

The video of the testimony can be watched below:

Adeboye encourages Nigerians to trust God. Photos credit: @pastoreaadeboyeofficial

Source: Instagram

'Trust God for your survival,' Adeboye

Meanwhile, at the monthly thanksgiving service at the RCCG headquarters, The Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, Pastor Adeboye assured every Nigerian that trust in God that no matter the state of the economy, he or she would not be moved.

He prayed for singles, matured singles (male/female), waiting mothers, expectant mothers and their families. He also assured that God, by His power, has the prerogative to fast-forward anything, explaining that what is meant to happen in future can be made to happen now by Him, Guardian noted.

