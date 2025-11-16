Imisi's mother has alleged the spiritual steps she took to ensure her daughter emerged the winner of BBNaija Season 10

She opened up about her experience following the bold allegations the reality star made against her in the house

Imisi's mum also addressed the claim that she married multiple men as she voiced her frustration

Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner Imisi's mother has opened up about the ill-treatment she received from the public following her daughter's allegation while in the BBNaija house.

Imisi had alleged that her mum chased her out of the house at the age of 12.

Speaking during a TikTok live session, Imisi's mum, who had previously debunked the claim, claimed that people stoned her at Ojuelegba.

She revealed that the reality star had only sent her N150k, yet bragged to the public that she had been taking care of her mum.

Speaking in Yoruba, Imisi's mum said:

"I have never sent Imisi out of the house. She should stand on the Bible and swear that I did that. People were stoning me at Ojuelegba yesterday. I can’t even come out of the house. I am so scared. I cry every time. Since she sent me 150k, she had been telling everyone she is taking care of me. I am going to report her to Oriyomi Hamzat."

Listen to Imisi's mother speak:

Imisi's mum makes allegations about her win

The reality star's mother also made allegations about the spiritual steps she took for Imisi to win BBNaija Season 10.

"I took some spiritual steps for Imisi to win BBNaija. I did something worse than carrying a sacrifice for her to win. Was it the day I went to the beach to pray? Was it the day I walked home barefooted because of her? It is me she now hates," she said.

While confirming claims about her previous marriages, she said:

"Since I got married to her dad, I didn’t have happiness, that was why I left to remarry another man. I am ready to talk to bloggers. Imisi told the world I married three men. Is it my happiness to be moving from one man to another? Is she supposed to mock me?"

Another audio of Imisi's mother speaking about her BBNaija win is below:

A video of Imisi's mother showing her current living condition saying she doesn't need her help:

Reactions trail Imisi's mother's revelation

Many reacted to Imisi's mother's claim about the spiritual steps she took for her to win BBNaija Season 10. Read the comments below:

skincity_by_moonstone said:

"She don win and na God let her win with you or without you God dey her side….madam rest na mother you be u no be God."

golddebby_20 reacted:

"So as the girl win now na wahala."

braimohpreshy said:

"You met koyin’s mom on the mountain keh??Mummy rest."

mz_fresh_ajoke commented:

"Is Imisi her only child? Madam e gbenu werey sohun jare. Imagine calling your daughter oloriburuku. What kinda mother is that,"

umm_abdlrahman said:

"Abeg no talk too much oo e ma ba brand omo yi je o."

