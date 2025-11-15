BBNaija's Imisi's mother has responded to the allegation made by her daughter, who accused her of being sent out of the house at 12

In the video, the woman stated that she has never asked her daughter for money and, even if she did, she is entitled to it

She also spoke about the reality star's upbringing and why she was not present during her daughter's early years

Harsh reactions have followed the video made by the mother of Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner, Imisi Ayanwale, in response to some of the allegations her daughter levelled against her.

While Imisi was still in Biggie's house, she claimed she was sent out at the age of 12 and was abused as a result.

In her reaction, her mother made a video to address the allegation. She explained that Imisi grew up with her grandmother, who had requested that she come and stay with her.

The elderly woman added that even while Imisi was with her grandmother, she would visit her frequently and never left her alone.

Imisi's mother share more about daughter

Imisi's mother also shared that even when her relationship with Imisi's father soured, she never abandoned her children, but it was Imisi's father who took the children away from her.

She further stated that her daughter was never violated and that no one sent her out of the house at the age of 12. She challenged Imisi to come forward and speak for herself.

In the video, Imisi's mother also mentioned that after her previous video about Imisi not giving her money, people have been abusing and cursing her.

She clarified that she has never asked Imisi for money, but that Imisi had given her N150,000 and N50,000. She showed the items she is selling, emphasizing that she is not begging her daughter for money, and that if she does, it is her right as a mother.

BBNaija's Imisi’s mother lamented that her daughter has been ridiculing her on social media.

Recall that Imisi also claimed in an interview that she has been taking care of her mother and that her family is her priority.

How fans reacted to Imisi's mother’s video

Here ere are a few comments from fans about Imisi's mother's video below:

@suzzy_berry_ shared:

"Y’all shd let her vent, Imisi don vent for bbn let her come and clear herself too !!! Cus I don’t understand why y’all are angry Thats shes clearing the air about not sending her out when she was 12."

@marygold_official stated:

"imisiofficial please, forgive your mother, I know your childhood experiences might be traumatic for you but please because of the first commandment of God “Honor your father and Mother”, please forgive her. Meet her and have a daughter and mother conversation. Please, settle with your mother."

@treasure__stage recommended:

"The girl said it that her family is like this."

@braimohpreshy reacted:

"Naso the other baba take start,so you can’t call your daughter and ask her why she is angry,take this matter off social media abeg."

@aduke_adeey shared:

"This woman doesn’t have family members that can call her to order ? Na wa for this kind mama oo."

@abolaji_rhoda wrote:

"Na so Mohbad papa start too, Omo God abeg."

