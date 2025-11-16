A video of one of the alleged neighbours of BBNaija Imisi’s mother has surfaced online as she reacted to the woman’s clip

Imisi’s mother had earlier denied ever sending her daughter out of the house and asked Imisi to speak for herself

In the new clip, the neighbour shared how she helped Imisi after she was allegedly sent out of the house

More drama is trailing the mother of Big Brother Naija winner Imisi Ayanwale after she claimed that her daughter has not been taking care of her.

The elderly woman had made a video saying people had been cursing her for allegedly sending her daughter out of the house, yet still having the effrontery to ask her for money.

Fans react to an alleged neighbor of Imisi’s mother speaking about them. Photo credit@imisiofficial

Imisi’s mother also asked her daughter to come out and speak on the controversy, so people could know the truth.

A new video then surfaced online showing a woman in a hijab speaking about Imisi and her mother.

According to the woman, she is an alleged neighbour of the reality star and her mother. She claimed that Imisi’s mother did send her out of the house and that Imisi came to stay with her. She added that she and her husband were responsible for Imisi’s upkeep for a long time.

Alleged neighbour speaks about Imisi’s mother

Fan support Imisi over her mother's claim. Photo credit@imisiofficial

In the video, the woman also claimed that Imisi’s mother has ten children for four different men. She alleged that the woman is now moving around with a fifth man and that she did not see Imisi for four years until she went for the reality show.

She further claimed that Imisi’s mother could stay two or three years without seeing her children and would still lay curses on them whenever she did.

The neighbour added that none of her own children would ever come online to drag her, alleging that Imisi’s mother wants her daughter to fail and wants people to donate money to her.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Imisi's neighbour's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made about Imisi's mother. Here are comments below:

@PreciousOgueli reacted:

"God will vindicate that woman, if she is saying the truth come must surely come through for her sooner or later."

@savagebahddie commented:

"Well said mama, am glad dey r raising funds for her already, make imisi relax and hold on to her God tight, she needs to win her mother spiritually, dis is a battle for her to fight, it not just wanting money buh wanting to district her as much as she is still breathing."

@blvckchild_99 said:

"No wonder she reaemble wintch ....she con dae carry bible up and down ...iya werey."

@adoseof1mole shared:

"You need to see the way she hugged and knelt down for this woman the first time she saw her after BBN."

Imisi says she takes care of her mother

Legit.ng had reported that Big Brother Naija show winner Imisi had made a live video with her fan as they asked her questions.

In the recording, she was asked if she was taking care of her mother and she said yes.

She added that her family are her top priority.

