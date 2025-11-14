Prudent Gabriel has shared a video of what she did for her mother after she came for Omugwo a few months ago

In the recording, the elderly woman was seen nearly in tears as she showered prayers on her daughter

Fans and colleagues joined the fashion designer in celebrating her mother, offering prayers for her as well

Fashion designer Prudent Gabriel touched the hearts of her fans with a video she shared on her Instagram page.

In the video, the woman who recently welcomed her first baby expressed her gratitude for her mother, who stood by her throughout her pregnancy and after the birth of her first child.

To show her appreciation, Prudent gifted her mother a new Toyota car for her support during Omugwo.

In the caption, Prudent shared how her mother made childbirth easy and smooth for her, from pregnancy to postpartum.

She recalled how her mother would carry Keon, her son, and tell her to rest while she looked after him. Prudent added that her mother follows her everywhere just to be close to Keon.

Prudent Gabriel shares more details about her mother

Designer Prudent also mentioned that her mother constantly reminded her to eat well to ensure she could express milk for her baby. She declared her love for her mother as she shared the car presentation video.

When her mother saw the car, she was overcome with emotion, bowing and placing her hand on her head.

The elderly woman was later seen showering prayers on her daughter, praying that her children would honor her the same way she has honored her mother.

A look back at Prudent Gabriel's wedding

It’s worth noting that Prudent Gabriel got married in 2024 in a ceremony dubbed "Heaven on Earth."

The event was attended by her colleagues, actors, and her best friend, Veekee James. Prudent was visibly emotional during the ceremony.

How fans reacted yo Prudent Gabriel's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the lovely video shared by the fashion designer. They thanked her for taking care of her mother, and they also showered praises on the elderly woman. Here are comments below:

@richies_stituche shared:

"Congratulations mama# I will do this for my mom someday. May God help me."

@stannze reacted:

"Chai! Congratulations to her o. Prupru, you do well. God bless you. And Amen to all of Mummy’s prayers."

@veekee_james shared:

"Our moms are the best. Congratulations to Mumsi. God bless you for taking for her"

@ruby_ojiakor said:

"God bless you and mummy. You are a good woman indeed"

@qutejay commented:

"Awwww God bless daddy and mummy Keon, congratulations grandma and grandpa."

