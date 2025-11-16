A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the extent which she went to support her best friend on her convocation day

A Nigerian lady shared an emotional moment on TikTok after surprising her best friend on her convocation day.

She went the extra mile to recreate the presence of her best friend's late mother, knowing how much the graduate had wished her mum could attend the ceremony.

The video quickly drew attention online because of the thoughtfulness and love behind the gesture.

Identified as @holuwadekem on TikTok, the lady explained that her best friend had lost her mother while in her third year at university, and she wanted to do something special to bring joy on such a special day.

She decided to dress like her friend’s late mother, carry a cake, and even lay a wrapper on the ground for the graduate to walk on.

In the clip, she arrived at the school dressed in an outfit that reminded her best friend of her late mother.

She held the cake carefully and placed the wrapper for her friend to walk on, knowing that her gestures would make the day feel complete despite the absence of the mother.

When her friend saw the surprise, she was overcome with emotion and hugged her tightly in appreciation.

The video's caption read:

"My best friend lost her mum in 300 level and I know how much she would love her mum to be present at her convocation. Guess what? I dressed like her late mum to surprise her. Don't pass this post without wishing my baby well."

Reactions as lady surprises best friend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@muhd said:

"Humanity will never perish thank you for making her smile despite what she's going through we love you."

@AFFORDABLE WEARS IN YABA LAGOS said:

"Congratulations to her thank you for making her smile, May God continue to bless you and may your friendship continue to wax stronger."

@viviansommy8 said:

"Some of una just get angels in human form as friends. When I lost my mom, I was in a very dark place and the people I called friends didn’t want me around. I was so hurt but it’s okay. We have all gone our separate ways. Mind you, these are the people I’d go to the moon and back for."

@Judith light added:

"This what we call friendship May God continue to bless this beautiful friendship in Jesus mighty name her Mom will be very happy that her daughter have a wonderful friend like you sweetie."

See the post below:

