Verydarkman has made a video to help the police in identifying the killers of popular cross dresser, Abuja Area Mama

In the recording, he also warned cross dressers to be careful after what happened to one of them in the Federal Capital Territory

He played some videos made by the deceased and said that the police should follow his leading to know how the man died

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the death of Abuja cross dresser, Area Mama.

Legit.ng had reported that the cross dresser had died on August 7, 20224 after he was killed by an unknown individual.

Verydarkman speaks about Area Mama. Photo credit @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In a video on his social media page, VDM played some clips made by the deceased where he was complaining of being stabbed and no one coming to his rescue.

The controversial activist explained that the police should go to Karimu, an area in the Federal Capital Territory where the cross dresser lived, to find out who killed him.

He also noted that there was no justification for taking someone's life. He pledged to get in touch with the FCT Police Public Relation Officer, (PRO) to offer assistance.

VDM warns cross dressers

In the recording, VeryDarkMan warned crosser dressers to be careful of their moves because of the unfortunate incident that happened to one of them.

According to him, the death of the Abuja Area Mama was not a coincidence.

See the post here :

