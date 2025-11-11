Media personality Tunde Ednut has cried out over a series of messages he receives from powerful people in Nigeria

Tunde Ednut alleged that he was told to stop sharing social media posts about Nigerians' suffering

Tunde Ednut, in response, issued a stern warning to the powerful individuals as he shared the action he would take against them

Popular media personality and Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut recently cried out over a series of messages and calls he received from powerful people in Nigeria regarding his social media posts.

Tunde Ednut, who is based in Atlanta, US, alleged that whenever he shared a post detailing the hard times and suffering in Nigeria, some powerful people would reach out to him, asking that he delete the post from his page.

In his words:

"When I post about how people are suffering in Nigeria, powerful people start calling and texting me to delete the posts."

Tunde Ednut, who is a close ally of Davido, also issued stern warnings as he wrote:

"To anyone watching, if one more person calls me and tells me to take down posts about Nigeria, Ogun o kee you, I go swear for you. Let this be the last time. I will expose you, and I will post our recorded conversation. Don't call me."

"If Nigeria was working, I would have not escaped. I am not a supporter of APC; see me as an opposition," he added.

Tunde Ednut went on to criticize the Nigerian government on the healthcare system in the country.

"Tell me, how can the president of a whole country not trust the healthcare system of the nation he leads, yet fly abroad for treatment? Imagine, he believes more in the healthcare of other countries than in his own," he said.

Tunde Ednut's post about these powerful people in Nigeria is below:

Reactions to Tunde Ednut's outcry

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

isrealdmw said:

"I STILL DEY IN SCHOCK, FOR THE LAST PERSON WEY CALL YOU. STILL CAN'T BELIEVE. A WHOLE."

longmon3y commented:

"I feel your pain, bro. It honestly breaks my heart to see how a country as rich and blessed as Nigeria still struggles with something as basic as healthcare."

alyusrohmodestwears said:

"Tunde, you no go ever know sorrow. Imagine having like 10 people like tunde, Nigeria for get hope."

hypeman.morgan wrote:

"Imagine person wey America don give citizenship still this patriotic about Nigeria, whereas some p00r Nigerians who cnt even afford traveling to Ghana, same ones who are directly affected by these b@d politicians are busy defending these same politicians cos they’re tribe mates or for peanuts."

benbills007 said:

"Nigeria is actually very easy to fix,but the problem is the mindset of our leaders..They don't see Nigeria as Home,that's why their family members are all abroad."

n6oflife said:

"E good as you don officially clear them."

