Tunde Ednut has reacted to a newly released music video of Davido with US star Chris Brown

The Instagram blogger who is a known supporter of Davido referred to the DMW label boss as the 'real Star Boy'

Tunde Ednut's comment has triggered a response from many Wizkid fans and supporters, who clapped back at him

Popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut has incurred the wrath of Wizkid's fans and supporters after he gave the music star's famous alias to his colleague and supposed rival Davido.

Tunde Ednut, while reacting to a newly released music video of Davido featuring US star Chris Brown, stated that the DMW label boss is 'the real Star Boy.'

"OBO, THE REAL STAR BOY!!! Drop that love emoji if you love OBO!"

See Tunde Ednut's post, including a video of Davido with Chris Brown, below:

Wizkid FC drag Tunde Ednut

As expected, the blogger's comment didn't go well with many of Wizkid's fans, who took to different platforms to blast Tunde Ednut.

This is coming amid Wizkid and Davido's ongoing feud. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

TenmanNoble1:

"Wizkid go come cry online now."

idal4Life:

"Omo! I never see person wey dey push 40 wey mumu reach this Egbon."

_realkings:

Everywhere go scatter today."

leeymackk:

"Wizkid keep paving the way for all Nigeria artists."

Olodo_Tweets:

"Lol wetin Starwizz do you for this life?"

CountessViktora:

"All this unnecessary rivalry."

BadmanRic

"Na werey."

Yummy_yvy:

"When this fight go end sef."

artellofficial:

"Dey like everything about wizkid including his name."

fav_shuga5:

"Wizkid is are only star boy we know"

man_like_nelly_:

"The real STAR BOY is BIG WIZ."

adebowale_segun_1

"Even Davido no go call himself STARBOY."

swastinoalfred

"WizKid no get mate for that industry Na him be the real star boy."

MI reveals how much Wizkid was offered during elections

Meanwhile, rapper MI Abaga revealed Wizkid was offered $10 million (over N15 billion) during one of the general elections.

M1 stated that a Nigerian political party offered Wizkid a whopping amount to pick a side because they recognised his tremendous social influence.

The hip-hop star, however, confirmed that the Grammy Award winner rejected the great offer.

Source: Legit.ng