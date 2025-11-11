Ned Nwoko Shares Video of Himself Playing Sports with Regina’s Children, Snubs Criticisms Amid Saga
- Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko uploaded a video of himself spending quality time with his children despite his marital problems with his wife, Regina Daniels
- On social media, he posted footage of himself participating in sports with all of his children, including Regina's two boys
- The senator representing Delta State spoke on how moments like this reminded him of the necessity of remaining active, triggering reactions online
Senator Ned Nwoko has shared a heartwarming video of himself spending quality time with his children, Khalifa and Munir, amid the tension surrounding his marriage to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.
The Delta-born lawmaker posted the clip on his social media pages, showing him playing table tennis with the boys in what appeared to be a cheerful family moment.
The video has since sparked mixed reactions online, with many observers describing it as his subtle way of brushing off ongoing criticisms.
Accompanying the post, Nwoko reflected on the importance of family, fitness, and balance, noting that such moments remind him of what truly matters.
“I had an amazing time engaging in sports with my children. Moments like these remind me of the importance of staying active, fostering strong family bonds, and leading by example. A healthy lifestyle is not just about fitness — it’s about creating lasting memories, nurturing relationships, and inspiring the next generation to embrace balance and well-being,” he wrote.
See his post below:
Ned Nwoko and Sons Trend Online
Legi.ng compiled the reactions below:
stylebyama6 said:
"Ned single father 😂😂."
jubilantatius said:
"Chinedu the single father 😂😂😂😂."
mmapinkiesworld
"Awww he’s now a single father😢."
efyaselina37 said:
"Single father mood activated 😂😂."
foreverjoco said:
"See billionaire house😂😂😂😂."
esq.ng said:
"Ned was kind and loving to Regina tbh."
luxlife_chi said:
"Poor taste in home decor and other fixtures. Like Nollywood LIVING IN BONDAGE HOME VIDEO DECORATIONS. If u agree like my comment and Type SHITTTT 😂."
candy.brun said:
"She wants out of the marriage, make she go. He should let her go. They can co-parent after her rehab."
philomenaamogu said:
"Person wey dey die of heartbreak."
fontisha_ said:
Aww he want her home back ❤️❤️❤️❤️ hoping she will see this video and come back home
stacia_of_ph_ said:
"Chinedu, single father at 65😂😂😂."
meenahevapretty said:
"😂😂😂😂 you are doing well bro. Keep up the energy, when he grow up he will look for his mother 😂😂😂😂Aje."
miz_loriita said:
"E want make Regina miss em children 😂awww epa is heartbroken."
bambad___ said:
"Adagba ma danu !!! Agba o kogbon."
stephjennyek said:
"He wants to remind her about her children."
chisomoflife_ said:
"Like someone said you must do single father by force."
Regina Daniels' brother alleges assault
Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ brother, Sweezy, made fresh allegations against Senator Ned Nwoko, claiming that he nearly beat their mother.
Sweezy further accused Nwoko of treating his sick niece poorly by sending her away from his house at 3 am.
He also accused the senator of physical aggression toward his staff, including Regina’s former personal assistant, Leya.
Source: Legit.ng
