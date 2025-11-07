A video of Davido's billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, addressing his eldest son and wife at their traditional wedding has emerged online

The highlight of Davido's father's advice to the newly wedded couple was on happiness and money

Davido's billionaire father's opinion about happiness, however, didn't go down well with many Nigerians as they reacted differently

Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, father of Afrobeats star Davido, recently made waves online following a heartfelt message he delivered at his son’s traditional wedding, stressing that true happiness in marriage was beyond financial wealth.

Recall that Davido's eldest brother, Nicholas Adeleke, had his traditional wedding in Lagos, with prominent figures like billionaire Aliko Dangote, the Alaafin of Oyo, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and others in attendance.

Addressing the couple, Davido's father stressed that while money and success were good, they were not the foundation of a happy home. He noted that many people who were not financially buoyant live happily, while some with “billions in the bank” remain miserable.

“It’s just God’s blessing. Once you have that in your family, you know you have a happy family,” he said. “Happiness is not about money. The most important thing is peace, happiness, and friendship in your home.”

He also advised the newlyweds to make prayer and support a daily practice.

“The most important thing is that both of you must pray for each other every morning and every night,” he advised.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Davido attended his eldest brother's wedding alongside his first child, daughter Imade Adeleke.

The video of Davido's father addressing the newly wedded couple is below:

Reactions to Davido's father's speech

The billionaire's emotional speech drew reactions from many Nigerians online. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

Fillipo_Saga said:

"But 22½ years old Kamilu from Ikorodu who has never touched N120k in his entire life will argue with Mr. Adeleke."

Naijagistblog_ wrote:

"It can’t buy happiness but it can buy things that will make you happy! Direct or indirectly money buy am Abi he no buy am?"

kinglameda said:

"Omo make i taste the money first then I go talk my own side."

Tumzy9 reacted:

"Them get like 4 private Jets, make I hold that one first motivation go full my mouth."

vimoustim commented:

"Can't wait to have enough money so I can also say "money doesn't buy happiness."

Oluwaphilemon1 said:

"From a man who hasn't been poor before. Maybe when you experience what the poor man experiences you will know."

enitantayo said:

"Give me half of ur net worth first and see if I’m not happy."

IAMSAD1Q said:

"Why Daddy dey lie."

Alaafin asks for Davido's phone number

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, was one of the prominent figures who attended Davido's eldest brother's traditional wedding in Lagos.

One of the highlights from the event that captured attention was a video showing the rare and heartwarming moment when the Alaafin met with Davido.

A clip also showed the moment the Alaafin requested the DMW label boss' phone number, sparking reactions online.

