Nigerian businesswoman Sophia Momodu trended online following her online clash with one two of her female fans

This was after she shared series of throwback pictures of her daughter Imade on Snapchat and the woman pointed out how the kid looked like her dad Davido

Sophia who wasn’t having any of that, immediately unleashed rage on both of them, triggering reactions online

Sophia Momodu, Davido's baby mama, recently attacked a fan who pointed out how much their daughter, Imade Adeleke, resembles her father.

It all began on Snapchat, when the mother of one shared throwback pictures of Imade from her childhood. After the throwbacks, she posted a more recent video of the superstar's daughter dressed for a cultural event.

An observant fan couldn't help but note how much she resembled her father, saying, "Looks like Davido."

Sophia, enraged by the statement, uploaded the comment, obscuring away Davido's name from the photo and labelling it with "K."

Another admirer, evidently enraged by Sophia's actions, chastised her for being petty enough to deny such a truth while simultaneously blurring Davido's name.

“But she actually looks like Davido. This is so immature of you. If you really wanted to blur the name you could have done it completely or don’t post it at all. I’m a very big fan of you but this just doesn’t make sense,” the fan stated.

Sophia, on the other hand, doubled down, mocking the fan for offering an unwanted judgement on how she chooses to manage her personal affairs.

“Yimul lil ms mature. Ode ni eh Your sense of humor is clearly under that your closure on your forehead a if you like be a big ac if you send me this kind message again I go blockkk your papa,” she responded.

See the conversation below:

Netizens react to Sophia Momodu’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ego_ody said:

"Ok if u hate him that much, why repost this😂😂😂? U shaaa want people to talk about both of you. You are obsessed with that name DAVIDO."

youfoundlove_ wrote:

"So if you block the person, you’ve taken life away from her abi?Y’all think you’re that important."

es__stella said:

"But this Sophia go too like wahala sha 😂😂."

chijenny02 said:

"Why dis she share it, if not to seek attention."

buchiogbechie_okeke said:

"She’s lowkey obsessed with David."

thubia2024 said:

"The only baby mama who refuse to move on."

callmequeen_____123 said:

"Sophia is so bitter."

nkem195 said:

"The second person wasn’t wrong though."

_iamsheila__ said:

"She still erase the name again for the second message.. Sophia na coconut head😂."

helen_daniel_lolo said:

"Sophia's lack of common sense is staggering."

piosehg said:

"Why repost that comment tho? Attention seeking? She wants to be seen so bad 🤣🤣🤣… Drama Queen."

mendels_pharmacy said:

"It’s so hard to defend her sometimes because fr why did you have to go ahead and repost it if you don’t like the comment😂."

francisca_harry said:

"This one and fighting herself, 5 and 6."

snowwhitemichaelofficial said:

"She wouldn’t have reposted it at all. It wasn’t necessary."

lady_estacy03 said:

"I love the reply😂😂😂😂 Fan to Ac 😂😂😂😂."

badgalci04 said:

"She could have chosen to ignore the messages oo but somehow e sweet her say dem say the pikin resemble the father 🤣😂."

big_chidi said:

"Sophia the last wey no get sense."

justu.tv said:

"As a member of the Comment Reading Association (CRA), I'm only here to read comments. Please keep the comments short and simple."

temitopeasaolu120 said:

"lol 😹 I said it that Sophia mumudu go resume. That one can never move on yet her fan thinks people will give up on dragging her."

Sophia Momodu returns to Instagram after taking a break

Legit.ng had reported that Momodu took a break from social media a few months ago but returned in a grand style three months later.

The mother took a break after the death of Davido's son, Ifeanyi, and she sparked reactions then because of the circumstance surrounding her exit online.

She posted pictures on her Instagram and fans gushed over her beauty. She said she was living life on her terms.

