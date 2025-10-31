Self-acclaimed financial expert Emmanuel Obruste, aka Geh Geh, released a controversial clip about Wizkid

The media personality went online to reveal a video claiming that he knows the secret to Wizkid's success

After carefully listening to what Geh Geh had to say, online users shared their opinions about it

Nigerian online users have reacted to a video of Geh Geh where he explained the reason for Wizkid's success.

Geh Geh has established himself as a thought leader in financial matters but has now spreading his tentacles to other areas.

A new video released online has ignited reactions from online users after he claimed to know the secret to Wizkid's career success.

Geh Geh under fire after speaking on Wizkid's trick to staying relevant. Credit: @gehgeh, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

According to Geh Geh, whenever Wizkid spots a budding artist, he nudges DJ Tunez to do a collaboration between the artist and himself.

This is so that if the song eventually doesn’t do well, it is attributed to DJ Tunez, but whenever it does well, the glory goes to him - Wizkid.

Geh Geh also mentioned that Wizkid has tried this with a couple of artists, including Fola and Omah Lay. His revelation failed to sit well with online users, who asked him to mind his business.

Watch the clip here:

Geh Geh's comments about Wizkid trends

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@Mr_Bluu_ said:

"Bro! Just focus on plantain and red oil."

@QuamOfLagos said:

"Oga you no Sabi any secret Face your plantain and red oil."

@salvationmsc said:

"We know he milks off other artists it's nothing new lol, imagine having 9 billions streams and only 3 million of those streams came from your own music lol."

@Afrocrossboy said:

"You still no get am correct. But you get observation Davido and Burna jumps on already made hit songs that is trending already. Bigwiz will use DjTunez to create a new music not jump on an already trending one you get now?. Na why e dey get star power well well."

Fans slam Geh Geh over comment on Wizkid's success. Credit: @gehgeh

Source: Instagram

@xxccxm said:

"See wizkid pr team manager. He did that with ayra Starr and Tyla too, young jonn, and many more."

@prada_again said:

"Oya mention d one wey dj turn future the hot artist and wizkid together, wey d music no blow.... Just mention one."

@RichieX44 said:

"Them go come for u oo gehgeh Just leave Wizkid and e pattern of music."

@xinfinitygen said:

"U go just open mouth dey yarn nonsense. If Wizkid feature upcoming artists una go sey e dey use dem, if e no feature una go say e get pride. And for ur useless mind now, u think say Wizkid dey collect money from DJ Tunez to record verse givam? Clown."

Portable drags Geh Geh over relationship teachings

Meanwhile Legit.ng reported that Portable bashed media personality Geh Geh’s new online school, Geh Geh University of Wisdom and Understanding.

Portable mocked Geh Geh, calling him “stingy” and “broke,” while emphasising that men must spend on women.

He referred to the school as useless, stating that participants would remain broke if they don’t retrace their steps.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng