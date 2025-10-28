Nigerian actress Uche Ogbo responded to an online user who spoke to her about her husband, Bobby

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uche had gone under the knife for the second time, and she shared her progress with fans

One of her followers offered to help her "manage" her husband until she recovers, and the actress fired back with a response

Uche Ogbodo, a Nigerian actress, is currently trending following her exchange with an online user.

It is no longer news that Uche earlier asked Nigerian netizens to pray for her as she was about to undergo her 360 Lipo, which marked her second cosmetic surgery.

Uche Ogbodo blasts lady who offered to warm her husband's bed while she recovers. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

She informed her fans that all went well as she flaunted her new look. In a fresh post, Uche shared a loved-up video with her man, when a fan offered to "warm his bed" while she recovers.

Ogbodo swiftly asked the said fan if that was normal, igniting massive reactions from online spectators.

How fans reacted to Uche Ogbodo's response

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@ curvy_chizzy said:

"I just want to help my love 😍 there is love in helping 🏃‍♀️."

@ queen_kateelfrida said:

"But she was happy when Judy married Yul . You can’t take what you dish out."

@kamalarita said:

"Why are you angry aunty, are you not the one supporting Ijele and Odogwu too 😩😩😩."

@ regina_anthony_ said:

"Y'all are something else on this Obasanjo app😂😂The second comment literally had me laughing out loud 😂."

@lady_margaret_of_wessex said:

"Are you normal part got me cracking up 😂😂."

@ christabel.george7 said:

"But jokes apart, is that girl normal with that her suggestion 😂😂😂 how you go tell married woman say make you help her de warm her hubby to she recovers? Inukwa expensive joke😂."

@ nkechi_osazee said:

"Audacity too much for this app 😂😂😂😂."

@agujoychidinma_ said:

"She don check out the helper profile and saw that the babe hot pass her, she fear 😂😂😂."

@ aura_bylaura said:

"😂😂 I thought you said Amen already… oh, you can’t eat what you dish?"

@ emmanuelchukwuemeka1992 said:

"Is her audacity for me? What if uche husband slide into the girl's DM? I don't really trust my gender in anything concerning digging puna 😂😂😂."

@beautyiconic_t said:

"But she just said amen to the first person. And now asking the other if she's normal? Madam I thought you just said "Amen"? 😂😂😂😂."

@_hytek said:

"And I Dey secondary school when this woman Dey act ooo, carry marriage come social media , tomorrow now make any small thing happen now u go still carry am come here .. sense."

Uche Ogbodo shares surgery update with fans

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo gave an update concerning her second cosmetic procedure.

Recall that the actress came online a few days ago to call for prayers as she embarked on her 360 Liposuction surgery.

A recent update from her social media account suggested that all went well, as she shared a video with fans.

