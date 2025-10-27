Regina Daniels made a hilarious move on social media, and online users were quick to catch it

The actress reacted to a post of her friend Ann, who reposted and celebrated her new mansion

What Regina Daniels said under Ann's post has ignited reactions from online users, as she jabbed at Ned Nwoko

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels made headlines after a comment she made online.

Regina, who has been away from her husband's house after a clash, showed off her new mansion a couple of days ago.

Regina Daniels ignites reactions with her comment under her friend's post. Credit: @regina.daniles, @casie_snow

Source: Instagram

The actress was celebrated by many, including her friend Ann, whom her husband, Ned Nwoko, tagged as one of Regina's major drug suppliers.

Reacting to her friend's post, Regina Daniels said, "My tiny evil devil Ann," which was exactly what Pa Ned called her. Her comment has got a lot of reactions from online users.



See the post below:

How fans reacted to Regina Daniels' comment

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@seejoysatelite said:

"The show-off of a new house is to pepper her followers not her billionaire husband."

@callme_thelma_ said:

"Arhhh Remedy You included my Comment too?? 😂😂😂😂 Make Pa Ned no come for me oooo. But I said the truth nah 🤭🤭."

@tochi_lifestyle said:

"I pity people wey dey carry married people matter for head 😂😂😂."

@queenbaby444 said:

"No be this same Cassie Regina mama talk say she Dey wear s*xy something they waka for house weda she wan collect her husband one time. I stand to be corrected oo 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️."

@only1pabloofthenorth said:

"Na Sammie and Ann go kill gina 😂😂😂."

@nino_of_abuja said:

"She just saved Annie Idibia with that little detail she replied. Cos ndi ekwensu have concluded that Annie Idibia was the Ann. Thank you Regina. Small girl with plenty Sense."

Regina Daniels jabs at Ned Nwoko in responds to her alleged drug supplier friend, Ann. Credit: @casie_snow

Source: Instagram

@queenbaby444 said:

"No be this same Cassie Regina mama talk say she Dey wear s*xy something they waka for house weda she wan collect her husband one time. I stand to be corrected oo 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️."

@chicbysharon.n said:

"Ohh na she😂😂😂especially that tiny evil Ann😩."



@gecko.977697 said:

"All this one’s Regina and her crew are doing is just initial gra,gra. Shey na this internet we de, she should go and ask tiwa, Caroline and co how far after leaving their husband’s house😂😂😂."

@luchimartins397 said:

"I just love how petty she can be a 😂😂😂😂."

@jennie_ve said:

"this sweet baby Regina needs to surround herself with mentors .. at her already achieved status of being a mom , wife and a celebrity she needs good mentorship . She’s just a kid .25 and has achieved so much and need aspirations to distract her from the supposed drug abuse or addiction which I don’t know if it’s true but it is then its understandable because an idle mind is really a devils workshop. She needs someone to mentor her spirituality, physically , financially,mentally and emotionally not coming on social media with daily update and getting praised by people whom just wouldn’t be there where it all comes crashing down. . I know her husband means well even if his actions aren’t recommendable if he really did beat her up. But he means well and needs to take full actions by either bringing someone she really respects or bringing a professional who can help her before she throws this beautiful life she has away by following her brother and friends or family whom also means well but u can tell are irresponsible and just going with the flow as they also need guidance too. She needs help . Everyone does especially when life’s begin to become static and unbearable or when u feel u have overly achieved something. ask formal “ANNIE idibia“ … Pls they need to get her the help she needs and fast. … cause when things begins to go up up up it must surly go down faster."





Regina Daniels' brother speaks about her mansion



Meanwhile, Regina Daniels' brother, Sammy, made headlines again after she announced her new house in Lagos.

The embattled Nigerian actress and influencer trended online following her alleged marriage crisis with Ned Nwoko.

Reacting to the news of her latest feat, her brother went online to share his thoughts, getting reactions from fans.

Source: Legit.ng