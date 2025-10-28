Singer Portable Zazu has reacted to the tension in actress Regina Daniels's and Senator Ned Nwoko's marriage

Portable Zazu, in a series of comments on Regina Daniels's page, advised her to remain loyal to Ned Nwoko

The Zazu crooner warned Regina Daniels against listening to women advising her to divorce Senator Ned Nwoko

Controversial street-pop singer, Habeeb Okokiola, better known as Portable Zazu, has weighed in on Nollywood actress Regina Daniels's marital issues with Senator Ned Nwoko.

Portable, on Monday, October 28, shared a series of comments on Regina Daniels's Instagram page where she showed off her new landed property.

The Zazu crooner, who was recently involved in a social media drama with his baby mama, actress Ashabi Simple, urged Regina to stay loyal to her husband.

According to Portable, only loyal wives get to enjoy their marriages.

Portable also advised Regina against listening to women telling her to leave the marriage, stating that no man could love her like her husband.

“God bless your home forever. Please stay loyal, loyalty pass juju. A wife who is loyal enjoys life more. Think before you go anywhere. No man will make you happy like the man who put you in his house. Value what you have, or you will return like Aya Oba who left Omo Ola's house and is now begging to come back. Because outside men are full of hookups,” he wrote.

“Obirin ni Ota, Obirin them no want you there. That’s why they tell you to leave your man’s house. They can’t even buy your one-week food. A nice man will come into your DM and say your husband is doing you bad, but that’s a lie. He is only pretending to care for you because of your body. Once they see it, your matter no longer concerns them,” he added.

Reactions trail Portable's advice to Regina Daniels

The singer's message to Regina Daniels has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some netizens have criticized Portable's advice. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

cakesbyvelvi_festac_lagos said:

"Loyalty indeed! Loyal to n0nsense marriage. Gina may God bless and direct you in this new phase of your life. Amen.

hennycollectionz commented:

"Portable or Pa Ned? Choose one."

instaplayboi said:

"U go know say ur life don deh spoil when portable begin advice u."

iam_mami23 said:

"Them forbid husband to dey loyal?? Abi no be one life all of us come live?"

megan_the_lary commented:

"You think she’s those you’re Handpicked babes that doesn’t know their worth."

ebychytoo wrote"

"Portable wan use advice wound Gina. He just de display for her comment section.."

house.ofmela said:

"Leaving the marriage sometimes might be what both of them need now. He will realise his mistakes and she will heal. Who knows maybe just maybe they might come back together for the sake of their children. But for now,Nne you are doing well,let him know you can survive without him."

Somadina reshares movie featuring Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Regin Daniels' rumoured ex and actor Somadina Adinma reshared their movie on his Facebook page.

The title of the movie, however, ignited reactions from netizens. Somadina's action comes amid crisis in Regina's marriage with Senator Ned Nwoko.

