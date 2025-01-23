Content creator Naty Blaq has buried his beloved mother Ngozi Ndirika Abisi, who died in 2024, and he shared photos from the event

As he bade his mother farewell, he was surrounded by his family and friends who mourned with him

His fans were not left out from the solemn moment as they shared their thoughts about death and asked him to stay strong

Skit maker Emmanuel Ezechukwu Abisi, aka Nasty Blaq, was in a sad mood as he buried his mother Ngozi Ndirika Abisi, and posted some pictures from the occasion.

The funnyman was in the company of his family and friends as he laid his mother to rest. He also posted her white coffin, which got netizens emotional.

Late Ngozi Abisi was born in 1968 and she died in September 2024. As he bade his mother goodbye, many fans of the content creator consoled him. They also prayed that God would strengthen him in his trying time.

Fans console Nasty Blaq

The content creator got many comforting words from his fans who also prayed that the deceased's soul would rest in peace. One of his fans stated that he has also experienced the loss of a mother and he used his case to console Nasty Blaq.

Nasty Blaq's fan @zinnyboi wrote on his comments section on X:

"Nasty, I am sorry for your loss bro. I know what it is to lose a mother. I lost mine in 2021, and I haven't yet recovered from the shocking loss. So, I feel your pains right now. Please, accept my deepest condolences. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen."

See Nasty Blaq's post below:

See Nasty Blaq's mum in the photos below:

Reactions as Nasty Blaq buried his mother

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Nasty Blaq buried his mother below:

@Manlike_ED commented:

"This is the most painful part - to see that coffin lowered to the grave and covered with sand. The reality this real and that you’d never see her again. It’s heart wrenching. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

@ibukun_tayo said:

"May her soul rest in peace. Stay strong."

@ABDUL_3004 wrote:

"May God strengthen you and the family she left behind."

@asahoody_ stated:

"Our sincere sympathy and condolences to you and your family on the loss of your mother. We hope you can find the strength and comfort you need to get you through this difficult time."

@obimadu274 noted:

"You will find the strength to move on and the will to move forward. It is well. Please accept my sincere condolences."

