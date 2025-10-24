Pastor Jerry Eze's wife, Pastor Eno, recently trended on social media over a video from her recent prayer session

Pastor Jerry Eze's wife was one of the clerics who graced the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge midnight prayer

The NSPPD clergy’s wife’s prayer session has left many talking, as many compared her to her husband

Pastor Eno Jerry, wife of Jerry Eze and resident pastor of Streams of Joy International, trended across social media platforms in the country over her fiery guest appearance at Nathaniel Bassey’s led Hallelujah Challenge.

A viral video captured Pastor Eno delivering an intense prayer session that had worshippers shouting as they joined her during the midnight prayer.

Her bold declarations and commanding presence throughout the midnight worship and prayer session have become a topic on social media as Nigerians compared her with her husband, Pastor Jerry Eze, who is the founder and Lead Pastor of Streams of Joy International, and convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration, an online digital prayer platform on YouTube.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady's post about Pastor Jerry Eze and his wife, Eno, caught the attention of social media users.

The lady spoke about the pastor's family life and expressed admiration for the couple, especially the pastor's wife, Eno. She praised the way Eno Eze speaks about her husband, describing it as cute, and commended the couple's family life.

The video from Pastor Jerry Eze's wife's prayer session during the Hallelujah Challenge is below:

Comments about Pastor Jerry Eze's wife

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

itz_utti said:

"Jerry Eze’s wife btw. What a beautiful household. Husband a titan in prayers, wife equally a titan in prayers. Amazing couple."

TinaSmf reacted:

"Pastor Jerry Eze needs to go and pay Pastor Eno's bride price again, double whatever he paid the first time. As a matter of fact, this Sunday should be thanksgiving dedicated to praising and glorifying God for blessing him with such a wife. My God! Such treasure! Rare gem."

OluwatoniAA commented:

"She’s pastor Jerry Eze’s wife, no wonder. O lord make my family a house of prayer."

SymplySofie wrote:

"Pastor Jerry Eze's wife? What a woman. Truly, iron sharpneth iron."

callmeolamide commented:

"Pastor Jerry Eze's wife prays exactly like him Òmó, the level of spiritual synchronization must be on another dimension!"

Uchelily211 said:

"Pastor Jerry eze s wife carry fire pass ehhh,ahhhh am shooked."

Symply_jcika said:

"Lion no dey marry dog. The Jerry Eze’s. Men of fireeeeeee."

ApentengKelvin2 commented:

"Your wife is a true reflection of you. Look at Pastor Jerry Eze’s wife pray. See prayer."

