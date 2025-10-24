Africa Digital Media Awards

Hallelujah Challenge: Pastor Jerry Eze's Wife's Prayer Session Trends: "Like Husband, Like Wife"
Hallelujah Challenge: Pastor Jerry Eze's Wife's Prayer Session Trends: "Like Husband, Like Wife"

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Pastor Jerry Eze's wife, Pastor Eno, recently trended on social media over a video from her recent prayer session
  • Pastor Jerry Eze's wife was one of the clerics who graced the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge midnight prayer
  • The NSPPD clergy’s wife’s prayer session has left many talking, as many compared her to her husband

Pastor Eno Jerry, wife of Jerry Eze and resident pastor of Streams of Joy International, trended across social media platforms in the country over her fiery guest appearance at Nathaniel Bassey’s led Hallelujah Challenge.

A viral video captured Pastor Eno delivering an intense prayer session that had worshippers shouting as they joined her during the midnight prayer.

Pastor Jerry Eze's wife Eno attends Hallelujah Challenge.
Pastor Jerry Eze's wife leads prayer session at Hallelujah Challenge. Credit: jerryeze
Her bold declarations and commanding presence throughout the midnight worship and prayer session have become a topic on social media as Nigerians compared her with her husband, Pastor Jerry Eze, who is the founder and Lead Pastor of Streams of Joy International, and convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration, an online digital prayer platform on YouTube.

Pastor Jerry Eze's wife trends online over prayer session.
Netizens share observation about Pastor Jerry Eze's wife. Credit: jerryeze
In related news, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady's post about Pastor Jerry Eze and his wife, Eno, caught the attention of social media users.

The lady spoke about the pastor's family life and expressed admiration for the couple, especially the pastor's wife, Eno. She praised the way Eno Eze speaks about her husband, describing it as cute, and commended the couple's family life.

The video from Pastor Jerry Eze's wife's prayer session during the Hallelujah Challenge is below:

Comments about Pastor Jerry Eze's wife

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

itz_utti said:

"Jerry Ezes wife btw. What a beautiful household. Husband a titan in prayers, wife equally a titan in prayers. Amazing couple."

TinaSmf reacted:

"Pastor Jerry Eze needs to go and pay Pastor Eno's bride price again, double whatever he paid the first time. As a matter of fact, this Sunday should be thanksgiving dedicated to praising and glorifying God for blessing him with such a wife. My God! Such treasure! Rare gem."

OluwatoniAA commented:

"She’s pastor Jerry Ezes wife, no wonder. O lord make my family a house of prayer."

SymplySofie wrote:

"Pastor Jerry Eze's wife? What a woman. Truly, iron sharpneth iron."

callmeolamide commented:

"Pastor Jerry Eze's wife prays exactly like him Òmó, the level of spiritual synchronization must be on another dimension!"

Uchelily211 said:

"Pastor Jerry eze s wife carry fire pass ehhh,ahhhh am shooked."

Symply_jcika said:

"Lion no dey marry dog. The Jerry Ezes. Men of fireeeeeee."

ApentengKelvin2 commented:

"Your wife is a true reflection of you. Look at Pastor Jerry Ezes wife pray. See prayer."

Lady shares observation about Jerry Eze

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a realtor, highlighted something remarkable that Pastor Jerry Eze did.

The preacher was in the US for NSPPD America Prayer Conference on July 19 and returned for his church ministration hours after the event. The lady's observation left many social media users talking.

