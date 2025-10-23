A Nigerian lady has gone public with the unexpected message that a man sent her on WhatsApp after their date

She was happy to finally go on a date with the man, whom she had been talking with for a while, but never expected to get such a text from him

Mixed reactions have followed the message that the man sent to the lady, with people wondering what she did

A lady was confused after seeing the message her talking stage had sent to her on WhatsApp after she got home from their date.

In Nigerian parlance, a talking stage refers to one's love interest or admirer, who has not progressed to being a lover yet.

"I was happy I finally went on a date with my talking stage, only to get home to this message," words overlaid on her TikTok post read.

The message she received on WhatsApp went thus:

"Have you considered going for an autism test?"

The lady wondered what she had done to warrant such a message from him.

"I don't know what I did to get this message."

Mixed reactions trail the text

oliver twist said:

"Make I hear from the guy first.. Before judging."

Focustech gadget said:

"Find all the possible way to reach him and ask him. very disrespectful."

Big Sugar💯♥️📌 said:

"Were u all shy and don’t engage in a conversation during your date? Abi h just Dey nod for everything he says?"

ola bibire said:

"No vex .People can be cruel.Did you not communicate on the date?..More like you kept to self ?"

voodooV said:

"You go think say nah joke 🤣... better sit down and reason am well."

Lolu said:

'Autism is not necessarily bad, but you need to test yourself. it's a step towards self discovery and understanding your nature."

user840737362699 said:

"Funny how most women always set standards and they don't have st**dards👌 I am very sure your demands must have brought about the question 👌so rest."

Emzik Roberts said:

"Did u tell him about you unusual sleep patterns?were you so shy that u couldn't maintain eye contact? Was he doing most of the talking?You should tell him to go test for schizophrenia and bipolarity sha."

Emri said:

"Did he truly sent that to you or you just forged it to get traffic? If yes, did you give him reason to think you might be physically challenged, like billing him?"

