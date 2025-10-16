Comedian AY Makun has warned Nigerians against envying social media influencers living fake luxury lives

In a recent Instagram video, he stated that many celebrities borrow cars, clothes, and even hotel lobbies just to “look rich”

He urged his fans to live simply, grow at their own pace, and stop chasing online fantasies

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun, widely known as AY, has sent a strong message to Nigerians who constantly compare their lives to what they see on social media.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, the award-winning entertainer cautioned that much of the glamour people admire online is “borrowed, staged, or completely false.”

According to AY, who recently denied reconciling with his ex-wife, many influencers and celebrities go to great lengths to project false images of success.

He said that they are posing beside cars that aren’t theirs to snap pictures in hotel lobbies and claiming they live there.

He said:

“Many of these celebrities you envy are living on borrowed wigs, borrowed outfits, and borrowed lifestyles. Some take pictures in hotel lobbies and call them their new homes, while others pose with cars that don’t belong to them. Social media is like a movie set; not everything you see online is real.”

AY likened social media to a film production where everyone tries to sell a fantasy, noting that this culture of pretense has led many young people into depression, unnecessary competition, and fake living.

The comedian encouraged his fans to avoid comparing their progress with anyone else’s, stressing that everyone’s journey is different. He added that contentment, hard work, and patience remain the true keys to lasting success.

He stated:

“Don’t let someone’s highlight reel make you feel like your story isn’t moving fast enough. Grow at your own pace and focus on building something real."

Watch the video here:

Fans react to AY Makun's video

@damian_bright_d.b.i:

"People i admire are the extremely talented ones in art and media, i don't waste my time following people that don't add value...the people on my algorithms are people who educate me on my areas of interests"

@youngsenator7:

"When a legend educate you, you will have peace of mind. God bless you boss. E come be like some ou wey the do Taxi no get sense"

@goosebee1:

"The pressure is real my bros but what helps me stay focused is what I’ve been through in my life as a person."

@ceoangelworks:

"Most of my friends are busy downplaying what they have. In fact you can’t catch them showing off. And don’t bother tagging them, they won’t see it for another 6 months"

AY celebrates daughter's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that AY Makun had set the internet abuzz as he joyously marked the second birthday of his daughter, Ayomide.

Recall that the comedian and his spouse waited for 13 years before the arrival of their second child in 2022.

Family, friends, and celebrities joined the couple as they dropped sweet messages for the birthday girl.

