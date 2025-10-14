Comedy legend Ali Baba stated that polygamy helps reduce cheating and promotes family peace

He revealed how some Ibadan women once encouraged husbands to marry younger wives

He explained that traditional customs made polygamy a responsible way to preserve families

Veteran comedian Atunyota Akpobome, better known as Ali Baba, has weighed in on the long-debated issue of polygamy.

In an interview with media personality Nedu, the stand-up icon said that polygamy, when practiced responsibly, can actually promote peace and stability in families rather than chaos.

Ali Baba explained that some men end up being unfaithful because of restrictions that come with monogamy, arguing that polygamy provides a structured alternative.

Ali Baba states that polygamy helps reduce cheating and promotes family peace.

He said:

“Some people feel if it’s only one wife, you may not be able to control the wife. But if the wife knows that you have more than one, she will calm down because she knows that if she misbehaves, another person is available.”

The comedian stressed that polygamy, in his view, discourages men from cheating and reduces tension between spouses when handled maturely.

Drawing from history, Ali Baba revealed that polygamy was not only accepted in traditional societies but often encouraged by women themselves.

He recounted a real-life story from Ibadan, where a woman once advised her husband to take another wife rather than seek concubines outside marriage.

He said:

“I actually know of a woman in Ibadan who encouraged her husband to be a polygamist. Most of them back then would even marry a young girl and gift her to the husband because they didn’t want the man to have concubines.”

The comic legend added that in traditional African culture, polygamy wasn’t simply about pleasure or status.

He explained that widows, especially those with young children, were often married by their late husband’s brother to ensure financial and emotional support for the family.

Alibaba noted:

“Critics often forget that many men today have children outside wedlock. So instead of pretending, the traditional system made it structured and responsible.”

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Ali Baba's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@Tender_Lights:

"There is nothing wrong with polygamy... Infact it should be encouraged"

@IniReakboy:

"Omo, no reason, he just happen, is either he like women or any other thing, one is enough, no reason."

@Pentroi2:

"As much this topic keep recurring, I make sure that I don't quickly comment. However, people's understanding about marriage vary. Some were raised in polygamous family while some were not. This factor reflects in people's reality and views on marriage. Hence, no need 4 debate."

@ataxerxes0:

"And just like that, people are going to take this rage bait and run with it! People need to learn that all these bloggers just look for the parts that can rile people up and then post in other to get views."

Ali Baba reveals how some Ibadan women once encouraged husbands to marry younger wives.

